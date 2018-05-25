Dierks Bentley 'Felt an Immediate Connection' to New Song 'Burning Man': Preview the Track Here

Dierks Bentley is a little bit holy grail, but still a little bit burning man!

On Friday, the 42-year-old country star and Apple Music released the final installment of their four-part video series, previewing new music from Bentley’s upcoming album The Mountain while also highlighting heartwarming stories of how some of his fans have triumphed over adversity — which is a recurring theme on his new album.

In an exclusive preview of the final video, which is available to watch on Apple Music, the singer gave fans their first look at new song “Burning Man” (featuring tourmates Brothers Osborne) alongside the inspiring story of a fan who changed his life around after having a heart attack at the age of 25.

“I would love people to see my story and say, you know, if he had a heart attack at 25, was able to change his life around, then I can do it too,” the fan said, after opening up about how he had rediscovered the joy of playing guitar.

“I felt an immediate connection to the lyrics. The idea that we all are a little bit of everything… a little bit holy water and a little bit burning man… really resonated with me,” the “Woman, Amen” singer told PEOPLE.

“I’ve never heard a song communicated like this in country music before. I love Brothers Osborne both as musicians and people and I knew they would connect to the song like I did. Performing it with them is certainly a highlight in the show for me. We all can’t wait to hear the crowd singing along with us.”

The Mountain comes out June 8. Bentley is also currently touring across America as part of the 2018 Mountain High Tour.