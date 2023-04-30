Did Elle King and Her Fiancé Break Up? Singer Wears 'Single' Jacket After Cryptic Instagram Post

King and Tooker — who got engaged in 2020 — share 18-month-old son Lucky Levi

By
Published on April 30, 2023 02:57 PM
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: Singer Elle King performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2023 Stagecoach Festival on April 28, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach)
Elle King. Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty for Stagecoach

Is Elle King in her single era?

During her 2023 Stagecoach performance on Friday, the "Try Jesus" singer, 33, stepped onstage for an energetic set wearing a neon green blazer that read "single" across her back, seemingly suggesting that she and fiancé Dan Tooker are over.

Though she made no comment about a breakup, she did passionately point to the logo emblazoned on her jacket when it came time for her performances of her hit "Ex's & Oh's."

The musician previously shared a series of selfies in a cryptic Instagram post last week, which she captioned: "In my me myself n i era 😘💅🏻."

A rep for King couldn't be reached for comment.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: Elle King performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2023 Stagecoach Festival on April 28, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Stagecoach)
Elle King. Monica Schipper/Getty for Stagecoach

Back in February, King opened up to PEOPLE about finding love with Tooker after her tumultuous 20s, tied to the release of her latest record, Come Get Your Wife.

"I always wondered, 'What's my music going to sound like if I ever get happy?' And it's the best music I've ever made," King told PEOPLE of the new record. "I feel so much joy in my life right now."

She met Tooker, a tattoo artist, in 2019 at his Boston tattoo shop.

"There was this electric thing that I've never felt before," said King. "We hung out, laughed, then he tattooed me, and I posted a picture and said, 'Getting tattooed by my next ex-husband.' We've been in love ever since."

RELATED VIDEO: Elle King: I'm 'Proud of Myself' After Divorce — 'I Pulled Myself Out of a Really Tough Place'

As King — who secretly married Scottish beau Andrew Ferguson and divorced a year later — contemplated why their romance was stronger than her past relationships, she joked that she needed to "get a man with a job!"

"What I learned from all of my relationships is that maybe most of it really had nothing to do with them," she said. "We're magnets. Why was I attracting them? Why was I allowing these things in my life? Why was I deficient in self-confidence?"

She added, "I've changed a lot."

The singer-songwriter and Tooker — with whom she shares 18-month-old son Lucky Levi — then became engaged in 2020.

