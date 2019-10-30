Inside Devin Dawson's Tennessee Wedding to Leah Sykes: All the Photos

THEY DO
Devin Dawson and Leah Sykes tied the knot in Franklin, Tennessee on Sunday in front of 200 guests at the Carnton historic plantation house and museum.
TREE OF LIFE
The “All on Me” crooner and the singer-songwriter wed under a 250-year-old oak tree that served as “an incredibly gorgeous and natural altar,” the couple told PEOPLE.
RINGS AND THINGS
Dawson designed the engagement ring and wedding bands with Tim Stammen, the owner of BEZALEL in Nashville. Dawson and Stammen spent months designing the engagement ring to be “simple, elegant and timeless” while adding a small, unique touch by embedding Sykes’ great-grandmother’s wedding diamond in the band (underneath the main diamond) “as a reminder to always keep something for yourself in a world full of spotlight and access.”
The wedding band was custom designed to match and fit perfectly with the engagement ring, which features a 1.75-carat diamond and full platinum setting and band.
MR. AND MRS.
Sykes’ older brother, Jacob, married the couple, who wrote their own wedding vows.
“We wanted to recite our own written vows in addition to traditional wedding vows,” Dawson said. “You better believe that two songwriters and artists wanted to write our own vows and promises!”
SEALED WITH A KISS
As for why now seemed like the perfect time to get married, Dawson said, “We both knew we wanted to promise each other forever.”
“There was no doubt,” he added. “We wanted to take our love to the highest level and shout it from the mountain tops and celebrate it with our closest loved ones.”
BEST DRESSED
Sykes wore a gown by Monique Lhuillier, which she described as a “form-fitting, solid lace” dress “with a low back.” Her veil was chapel length.
“Honestly, I said I wanted to feel like a fairy princess and that is exactly how the dress makes me feel,” she told PEOPLE ahead of the ceremony.
Dawson wore a custom tux for the ceremony and reception which he designed with Aaron McGill of Fior Bespoke and Only One Tailoring in Nashville.
SWEET TREAT
Dawson — who’s nominated for song of the year for writing Blake Shelton‘s No. 1 hit “God’s Country” at next month’s CMA Awards — proposed to Sykes while celebrating their two-year anniversary of dating on a trip to San Francisco in March.
BLACK AND WHITE
Dawson hinted that he had something special in store for Sykes — a quick change into a white suit jacket for their reception.
“I have a small surprise for when Leah and I are announced,” he said. “It’s something very big for me as a man who hasn’t worn anything but black in five years.”
MAKIN' A MESS
Dawson and Sykes have been together for two-and-half-years, but he knew she was the one from the jump.
“After our first date I told my brother I didn’t want to let anyone else be with her,” the “Dark Horse” singer said. “He told me to lock it down then! This is big because we never really talked love or relationships together at all.”
Sykes, on the other hand, knew Dawson was the one “when he continually made what mattered to me a priority: my family, music and faith.”
“I knew that he would always point me towards the things that were important and challenge me to be a better sister, daughter and wife,” she said.
THE DETAILS
At the reception, the couple incorporated small touches to represent parts of their story, including tequila shots for toasts, handmade margaritas and a coffee bar featuring roasts from his native California, her native Florida and their current home of Nashville.
LOOKING AHEAD
When it comes to marriage itself, Dawson said he’s excited to take their love to the “ultimate level.”
“I’m excited to celebrate with our family, to grow together even stronger, to work through the hard times, to start a family and to always have someone closer than close,” he said.