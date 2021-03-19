Dennis Quaid to Make Grand Ole Opry Debut During One-Night Takeover on Circle Network: Details
"It's been a lifelong dream to perform on the Grand Ole Opry," Dennis Quaid says in a release
Dennis Quaid is performing at the Grand Ole Opry!
The 66-year-old actor will be the focus of a one-night, three-hour takeover on Circle Network this Monday, which will include his debut on the Opry stage, PEOPLE learns exclusively.
"I've been writing and performing songs long before my first acting role," Quaid says in a release. "I learned to play guitar before I ever memorized a script, so it's been a lifelong dream to perform on the Grand Ole Opry."
He adds, "And to open up about my passion with Circle viewers was an added bonus."
Before he takes the stage, Quaid will sit down with Nan Kelley for a half-hour chat on Circle Sessions: Dennis Quaid about everything from his career up until now to his upcoming titular role in Reagan, before fans will get a behind-the-scenes look at his Opry performance.
Opry Live follows at 9 p.m., where The Parent Trap actor will perform alongside Brett Young, Chris Young and Scotty McCreery.
"Following the performance at 10 p.m. ET, Dennis Quaid will join the rowdy crowd of experts on the sneak peek episode of Circle Country Countdown, a new primetime series that delivers 30 minutes of country-music infotainment led by a fearless panel of pop-culture influencers, industry insiders and celebrity special guests," the release adds. (The episode's theme? Iconic couples in country music.)
In a PEOPLE-exclusive clip from the episode, duos like Tim McGraw and Faith Hill; Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman; Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani; and Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins help make up the "top 10 country-music power couples of all time."
At 10:30 p.m. EST, "Dennis will join host Phil Vassar for an episode of Songs from the Cellar, where the two discuss the joys of songwriting and perform 'It'll Be Me' by Jack Clement all from Vassar's wine cellar," the release promises.
Of Quaid's involvement in Monday night's programming, Circle Network General Manager Drew Reifenberger says in the release that they are "honored to have a celebrated artist and actor Dennis Quaid join our network for a night that celebrates his accomplished career highlights and spotlight moments."
Dennis Quaid's Circle Network takeover will air Monday from 8 p.m.-1:30 a.m. EST.
