The trio had "a whole lot of fun" together recording the cover of Billy Swan's hit single from 1974, which will be released wide Friday

Dennis Quaid Teams Up with the Bellamy Brothers for 'I Can Help': A 'Moment Dreams Are Made Of'

Dennis Quaid is teaming up with country duo The Bellamy Brothers to cover the popular Billy Swan tune "I Can Help."

PEOPLE has an exclusive look at the music video for the collaboration, scheduled for wide release on Friday.

"It couldn't have been more fun recording 'I Can Help' with David and Howard Bellamy," Quaid, 60, told PEOPLE. "I felt like I was a kid skipping school and jamming with a band. It's the kind of moment dreams are made of."

David, 70, and Howard, 75, said recording the song and music video with Quaid "was a whole lot of fun" for them both.

"We thought Dennis would be a great collaborator on 'I Can Help' because he's really animated and has that rockabilly style that fits a track like this so well," David said.

Dennis Quaid and the Bellamy Brothers Credit: Derrek Kupish, dkupish productions

The original rendition of "I Can Help" released in 1974 peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 6 on the Hot Adult Contemporary Singles chart.

The Bellamy Brothers were plenty familiar with Quaid's work as a musician before teaming up with the award-winning actor for their new track. Little did they know the incredible connection the actor had with the man behind the original song.

"When we came into the studio to do the vocals, Dennis was on the phone talking to Billy Swan getting his blessing for the session," David said. "Turns out they worked together on a film."

The film in question was the 1989 picture entitled Great Balls of Fire!, starring Quaid as famed singer-songwriter Jerry Lee Lewis. Swan served as assistant musical director for the movie.

the Bellamy Brothers Credit: Derrek Kupish, dkupish productions

The Bellamy Brothers plan to release their first-ever complete covers album, Covers from the Brothers, this fall. The duo was not fond of covering other artists' songs for quite some time, but the opportunity to perform Swan's hit single was too good to pass up.

"After swearing we would never record any cover songs, we found ourselves recording some covers for a label we worked with in Germany a few years back. When Dennis agreed to do the duet on 'I Can Help,' it just seemed to be the perfect fun track for this project," they told PEOPLE.