Deana Carter and Phil Vassar Debut Festive Music Video for New Duet 'Brand New Year': 'So Excited'

Deana Carter and Phil Vassar are getting in the holiday spirit with a festive new video for their song "Brand New Year."

The music video, which PEOPLE is exclusively premiering, features the country stars duetting in a cozy room that's been decked to the nines with Christmas cheer, from trees and tinsel to string lights and candles.

As they sing together, personal photos of the longtime friends with their loved ones flash before they share a hug at the end. Songwriter Steven Dorff, who wrote the song with Carter and Vassar, also makes a cameo in the clip.

"I am so excited to have our new Christmas music video for 'Brand New Year' premiere with People.com!" Carter, 56, says. "Thank you so much to our director, Steve Condon. Phil and I had so much fun filming at his house. The sincerity in the message is from the heart. We hope everyone loves it too!"

Vassar, 60, tells PEOPLE that he, too, is quite fond of the video he and Carter created for their first-ever duet.

Deana Carter and Phil Vassar

"I love this video!!" he says. "I'm so proud of this song and director Steve Condon is one of our dear friends and just nails it. Happy holidays to everyone.. we'll see you on tour!"

The country stars are gearing up for their first tour together, which will kick off Nov. 25 and wrap on Dec. 18 after 14 dates.

Though it's the first time Carter and Vassar are touring together, it'll mark Vassar's sixth Christmas tour.

"Brand New Year" is one of two original Christmas songs the pair wrote with Dorff.