'Strawberry Wine' Singer Deana Carter Marries Jim McPhail in Sweet Wedding — See the Pics

Deana Carter has found a love as sweet as “Strawberry Wine.”

The country singer married husband Jim McPhail in a private ceremony at The Pearl Hotel in Rosemary Beach, Florida on July 6, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

Both met in 2017 through mutual friends, and fell for each other over the past year.

Carter, 52, walked down the aisle in a high-neck halter gown with a lace-illusion plunging neckline and delicate pearl tiara. She carried a bustling bouquet of white roses and hydrangea.

McPhail wore royal blue pants, a tan blazer, and a white button-down shirt — which he wore without a tie. He accessorized the summery look up with a blue pocket square and brown loafers.

Deana Carter and Jim McPhail Michelle Traicoff Photography

Deana Carter Michelle Traicoff Photography

The intimate affair was officiated by Carter’s sister-in-law, while her brother Jeff Carter gave her away.

Their wedding bands were traditional: a pavé band for her, that perfectly matched her engagement ring (itself a round cut, pink solitaire diamond) and a simple silver band for him.

“This is a special time for both of us,” Carter and McPhail told PEOPLE. “We are extremely blessed to have met during this season of our lives and blending our families into one happy one.”

Both added that they plan to split their time between their homes in Los Angeles and Santa Rosa, Florida.

Deana Carter and Jim McPhail's wedding bands Michelle Traicoff Photography

Jim McPhail and Deana Carter Michelle Traicoff Photography

RELATED VIDEO: Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson Are Married: ‘Our Wedding Day Was Absolutely Perfect!’

This is Carter’s third marriage. She was previously married to Chris DiCroce and Brandon Malone, divorcing in 2001 and 2012, respectively. She has a 13-year-old son, Gray Hayes Hicky, through a prior relationship.

The 5’6″ blonde burst on the scene in with her first album, Did I Shave My Legs for This?, released in 1996. The record would become a big hit, earning 5x multi-platinum status and spawning the singles “We Danced Away,” “How Did I Get There” and, of course, “Strawberry Wine.”

That song earned Carter a Grammy nomination for best country female vocal performance, and she took home the CMA Award for single of the year.

She is currently touring, writing and appearing in numerous film and TV productions.