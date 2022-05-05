Deana Carter's story will appear on an episode of Circle Presents: Country Sessions on Circle Network

Deana Carter Says She and Ex Who Inspired 'Did I Shave My Legs for This?' 'Laugh About It Now'

It's been 26 years since country singer Deana Carter made a splash with her debut album Did I Shave My Legs for This? and now, the star is looking back on the record that started it all.

In a clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Carter, 56, reflected on the album's title track in an episode of Circle Network's Circle Presents: Country Sessions, which highlights the backstories of popular songs.

In the clip, the "Strawberry Wine" singer said she'd passed by the apartment she lived in when she wrote the song that very day, and that the 1996 track came about from "girl talk around the kitchen table."

"[Co-writer] Rhonda [Hart] and I were roommates at the time, and just boy stuff and you know, we were young back then," she said. "We didn't really know what we were doing, except we were just trying to pay the bills and be responsible."

As far as the song's actual subject matter, Carter — who married Jim McPhail in 2018 — said that the lyrics reflected the relationship she was in at the time.

"I was seeing somebody at the time who wasn't appreciating me very much," she said. "And it's funny because I had the conversation with him about that, I'm like, 'This song's for you.' And he knows it, he knows, and we laugh about it now."

Hart weighed in with her memories of the time, too, and said that she and Carter "became friends instantly," and soon started an all-girl group together.

"Every day was an adventure, but we were very disciplined in our rehearsals, in our writing, things like that," she said. "We all knew we had a calling, and we were just here for that reason."

Deana Carter Reminisces on Hit Song 'Did I Shave My Legs for This?' Deana Carter | Credit: Circle Network

Elsewhere in the clip, producers and journalists offered insight into Carter's legacy as a woman in country music, with journalist and historian Robert K. Oermann saying Carter's talent and innovation are "what made her a star."

"It wasn't the song itself that was so important, it was the tone that that song set," said Chris Farren, who produced the song. "That we're doing this record the way we want to do it."

Carter has released six albums since her debut, most recently Southern Way of Life in 2013.