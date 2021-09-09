Darryl Worley Remembers Joy and Pain of 'Have You Forgotten' 18 Years Later

Two years after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, country singer Darryl Worley knew people had forgotten.

His neighbors remembered two airliners were hijacked and flown into the World Trade Center's Twin Towers, triggering their collapse. They knew a plane crashed into the Pentagon and another, likely destined for a different Washington D.C. landmark, went down in a Pennsylvania field. They knew thousands of people died — but they didn't know how many. And they didn't remember how the assault angered them and robbed them of their security.

For Worley, who had just returned from playing for U.S. troops stationed in the Middle East, the emotions were as fresh as the faces of the American soldiers who sang along with his songs.

Soon after, the singer met his friend and co-writer Wynn Varble in Nashville. The men exchanged stories and realized their experiences were nearly identical. Worley talked about the man at his gym who wanted the government to withdraw troops from the Middle East but didn't remember his daughter was trapped in New York City the day the towers fell. Varble recounted a confrontation that made him want to grab the guy by the throat and ask, "Have you forgotten?"

"I just sat back in my chair with this big old smile on my face," Worley recalled. "He goes, 'What?' I said, 'What you just said. You just said you wanted to shake that guy by his throat and ask him the question.' He said, 'Have you forgotten?' I said, 'That's the question. That's what we need to do."

Darryl Worley Darryl Worley | Credit: Kimberly Worley

The men penned "Have You Forgotten?" in about 90 minutes. The song went on to be a seven-week No. 1 hit for Worley that not only reshaped his career but commands attention 18 years later.

"I knew immediately that this was no accident," Worley said of their conversation that day. "This song was ordained."

The pair knew the song was powerful, but they didn't intend it to become a patriotic battle cry heard by millions. Worley planned to send "Have You Forgotten?" to his military connections to ensure the song made it to the troops. He thought it would be meaningful to them. Worley had a new album, a new song on the radio, and felt his immediate musical journey was well mapped.

Two days after the men wrote "Have You Forgotten?", Worley was invited to play the Friday night portion of the Grand Ole Opry's salute to veterans. He recognized the tribute provided the ideal audience for the song. Worley got permission to play "Have You Forgotten?" on stage during the show and then quickly taught it to his band members. One of his managers passionately objected to his plan, and Worley told him that if he didn't like it, he "should probably go home."

"It's three chords and the truth," Worley reasoned. "It ain't going to be rocket science. Even if we make a mistake, nobody will know because it's never been played in public before."

The Opry's general manager dropped by the dressing room to hear the band rehearse and predicted the audience would "go crazy."

"You would've had to have been there," Worley said wistfully, remembering the extended standing ovation the song received.

The reception was so strong the GM invited Worley to play the song on the televised portion of the Grand Ole Opry the following night.

By Monday, bootleg live versions of "Have You Forgotten?" were played on country radio.

"The rest is history," Worley said. "We weren't scared to say whatever we wanted to say. I look back on it, and I think that's probably what wound up making it such a huge hit. We didn't try to follow anybody's formula. We said what we wanted to say and spoke our hearts."

Darryl Worley Darryl Worley | Credit: Courtesy DreamWorks Records

Worley rushed back into the studio to record a proper version of the song. "Have You Forgotten?" stomped all over his current radio single, but five weeks later, it was the No. 1 country song in America.

"It's funny how it has changed the course of my life," Worley said.

The song impacted others, too. Following a television taping in New York City, a woman approached him to share that "Have You Forgotten?" was the fuel her son needed to join the military.

He didn't make it home.

"She just walked up right in front of me, looked me right in the eyes, stretched her arms out, and gave me a big hug," Worley said, his voice thick with tears. "She was a Gold Star mother. She thanked me and said he found his calling, and it gave him purpose."

Eighteen years after the song's debut, Worley still prioritizes giving back to the military. His current album 22 is an eight-song collection that includes "Have You Forgotten?" and new song "Send Me." He released the themed project to raise money and bring awareness to the 22 veterans who commit suicide daily.