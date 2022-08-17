Darius Rucker To Perform 'Alright,' Hootie & the Blowfish Hits and More on New 'CMT Storytellers'

Get ready for a deep dive into Darius Rucker's career!

Rucker will headline the second episode of CMT Storytellers, featuring intimate performances and a discussion about the 56-year-old musician's artistry. PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at his performance of "Alright" during the upcoming special.

Last Wednesday, CMT announced that Rucker's edition of CMT Storytellers will premiere exclusively on the network on Aug. 31 at 10 p.m. local time.

The one-hour concert event, dubbed CMT Storytellers: Darius Rucker, will feature "never-before-heard stories about how the country icon's smash hits came to be" in addition to performances of songs from throughout Rucker's solo career and his time with Hootie & The Blowfish, according to a press release.

"There have been so many nights when someone comes up to me after a show and tells me what a song means to them, when they first heard it or how it became a song at a pivotal moment in their life, played at a wedding or even a memorial," Rucker said in a statement.

CMT

"The way music connects and how the story evolves for each person differently is perhaps the coolest aspect of music, which is what makes a show like CMT Storytellers so special as I think we can always use more moments of connection," continued the singer-songwriter.

Rucker's performance of his single "Alright" from the special features him and his bandmates harmonizing a cappella over the song's vocal refrain before bursting in to the familiar country groove. Following its initial release, the song peaked at No. 30 on the Billboard Top 100 in July 2009.

CMT revived the Storytellers series, which originally aired on VH1 from 1996-2015, with a special featuring performances from duo Brooks & Dunn that aired in April.

Darius Rucker. Mike Coppola/Getty

Encore broadcasts of CMT Storytellers: Darius Rucker will air on CMT immediately after the original broadcast as well as on Sept. 4 at 12 p.m. EST, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m. EST and Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST.

In September 2021, Rucker opened up to PEOPLE at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas about his upcoming seventh studio album.

"We've been making the album for a minute now and I've got so many songs and I'm just really excited for people to hear it," Rucker — who released his latest single, "Same Beer Different Problem," in April — said at the time. "You know, it's really cool to be back making music, playing live music again, but that album I'm excited for."