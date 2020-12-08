Darius Rucker Joins Justin Timberlake and Luke Combs in Pushing for a Nashville MLB Team

The new team — named the Nashville Stars — would be the first MLB expansion franchise since the Arizona Diamondbacks and Tampa Bay Rays in 1998

There's the Tennessee Titans in the NFL, the Nashville Predators in the NHL, the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA and the newly formed Nashville SC in the MLS. But what about baseball?

In a new effort to bring Major League Baseball to Nashville, Darius Rucker is joining a list of star-studded investors interested in bringing the sport to the country music capital, PEOPLE can exclusively announce.

"I have always been a big fan of Major League Baseball so I’m excited about being part of bringing a team to Tennessee," Rucker, 54, said in a press release. "Nashville is already a great home to several professional sports teams, and I believe baseball is the next step in continuing Nashville's reputation as one of the greatest cities in the United States."

The initiative, led by Music City Baseball, has already received investment support from artists such as Justin Timberlake, Luke Combs and Kane Brown. Rucker will join the three on MCB's advisory board in providing "deep music industry influence" in the plan.

The potential expansion team, named Nashville Stars, would pay tribute to the former Negro Major League team of the city.

"Music City Baseball is committed to elevating the heritage of our game. This initiative lays the foundation for Major League Baseball to make history and continue to advance our sport with the unprecedented naming of a franchise in honor of the Negro Leagues," said Bob Kendrick, President of the Negro Leagues Museum, in a statement. "We are proud to partner and support this historic effort."