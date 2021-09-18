Darius Rucker Opens Up About Ex Kate Quigley's Suspected Overdose: 'She's Doing Great'

"My heart goes out to all the other victims, but [Quigley] is doing okay," Rucker told PEOPLE at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday

Darius Rucker is supporting his ex-girlfriend Kate Quigley after her near-fatal overdose.

"You know, she's doing great. She's coming out of that," he told PEOPLE at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Friday. "I'm glad that she's doing that."

Quigley was hospitalized earlier this month after a suspected group fentanyl overdose. Three others — comedians Fuquan "Fu" Johnson and Enrico Colangeli, as well as friend Natalie Williamson — all passed away after allegedly using cocaine that had been laced with fentanyl at a party in Venice, California.

"My heart goes out to all the other victims, but [Quigley] is doing okay," Rucker, who dated the comedian for much of 2020, shared.

During his 30-minute set, Rucker played his classics and several Hootie and the Blowfish favorites. His set also included his newest song "Beers and Sunshine," which will be on his forthcoming album.

"It was just fun to be out in front of people again," he said, referring to the pandemic that put a temporary stop on concerts.