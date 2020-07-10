Darius Rucker's Annual St. Jude Benefit Goes Virtual for 2020 Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Over the years, the concert has raised more than $2 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Darius Rucker’s 11th annual charity concert, Darius and Friends, will be held virtually this year in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Over the years, the concert has raised more than $2 million for St. Jude Hospital and featured guest artists such as Sheryl Crow, Brad Paisley and Kenny Rogers.

Rucker, 54, will be performing from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry venue on July 30 and live streaming the concert, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Tickets for the event, on sale Friday, start at $15, with higher price points for limited edition and signed posters.

Fellow country stars Tracey Lawrence and Clint Black will join Rucker onstage.

"Even though we can't all get together for a normal concert right now, it's important that we continue to support St. Jude and the amazing work that they do," Rucker said in a statement. "I hope we can bring a fun night of music to everyone watching from home while also raising money for this important cause."

The "Wagon Wheel" singer also took to his social media pages to share the virtual event.

"It may not be in person, but Darius & Friends Presented by CDW & Intel is on!" he wrote on Instagram. "Join me, @therealtracylawrence and @clint_black on Thursday, July 30th at 7PM CT as we play some songs to raise money for the amazing folks at @stjude. We'll be on stage at the @Opry and you can watch at home on @LiveXLive. Pay-per-view tickets are on sale tomorrow, July 10th at 10AM CT. More details at the link in bio!"

On Sunday, Rucker will be performing in Live from the Drive-in, a series of live music tailgating concerts from in Indianapolis at Ruoff Music Center, Nashville's Nissan Stadium and St. Louis at The Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.