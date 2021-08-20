Darius Rucker's Annual Benefit Concert Raises $410K for St. Jude Children's Hospital: Photos

The event, which includes a corresponding golf tournament and silent auction, saw the country star joined by Jason Aldean, Runaway June, Brothers Osborne and more at the Ryman Auditorium

By Sarah Michaud
August 20, 2021 05:50 PM

1 of 11

TJ Osborne and Darius Rucker

Credit: Austin Friedline

"I've been in this town for 12 years and I've gotten to know a lot of people," Rucker told the crowd. "But some people you get to really know and they become family. These guys are family."

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 11

John and TJ Osborne

Credit: Austin Friedline

The brothers played their hits "It Ain't My Fault," "Shoot Me Straight" and new single "I'm Not for Everyone."

3 of 11

Darius Rucker

Credit: Keith Griner

Rucker then took the stage solo to tell a story before covering Nanci Griffith's "I Wish It Would Rain" in tribute to the late singer-songwriter.

"I was working retail in the early Hootie days, selling records and this song by Nanci Griffith was playing one day. It blew my mind and it started my love for country music," he recalled.

"Years later, my mom had a heart attack and went into a coma. I sat in that hospital room for eight hours and I sang this song over and over. This week Nanci died. She's one of my great friends and I want to play this song because it means so much to me."

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 11

John Daly and Darius Rucker

Credit: Austin Friedline

Legendary golfer John Daly was a surprise guest, joining Rucker  for a rousing rendition of "Knockin' on Heaven's Door."

Advertisement

5 of 11

Jason Aldean

Credit: Keith Griner

Introducing Aldean, Rucker told the crowd, "I would do anything for him, and I know he'd do anything for me." That country singer agreed, but not before teasing Rucker a bit. "He did me dirty making me follow a Hootie song!" joked Aldean, who took the stage after "Hold My Hand."

Playing stripped-down versions of "Big Green Tractor" and "Any Ol' Barstool," Aldean added, "Darius really is one of the nicest, coolest guys in town and so it's a pleasure to be here, especially for St. Jude."

6 of 11

Darius Rucker and Keb' Mo'

Credit: Austin Friedline

Rucker then introduced Grammy-winner Keb' Mo', who played "Rita" and "I Remember You" before inviting Rucker back to join him on Marvin Gaye classic "What's Going On."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 11

Jennifer Wayne, Naomi Cooke and Natalie Stovall of Runaway June

Credit: Keith Griner

For the final surprise of the night, Runaway June hit the Ryman stage.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 11

Runaway June

Credit: Keith Griner

The trio played their hit "Buy My Own Drinks" as well as their latest, "T-Shirt" before leading an audience sing-along to the Tom Petty classic "American Girl."

Advertisement

9 of 11

Darius Rucker and Tiffany Turner with Lee Turner

Credit: Keith Griner

Rucker was joined by Tiffany Turner — the wife of his keys player Lee Turner — for a cover of "Valerie" as part of the encore.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 11

The band close out the night

Credit: Keith Griner

In 12 years of Darius and Friends, the event has raised over $2.5 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "You see these kids who are sick, and they're so happy to be there, because their caregivers are so loving and giving to them," Rucker recently told The Tennessean. "And then you find out that nobody ever gets a bill. That blew me away. I was just like, 'We'll figure out some way to help you guys as much as I can.'"

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 11

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Sarah Michaud
    `