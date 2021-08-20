Darius Rucker's Annual Benefit Concert Raises $410K for St. Jude Children's Hospital: Photos

Rucker then took the stage solo to tell a story before covering Nanci Griffith's "I Wish It Would Rain" in tribute to the late singer-songwriter.

"I was working retail in the early Hootie days, selling records and this song by Nanci Griffith was playing one day. It blew my mind and it started my love for country music," he recalled.

"Years later, my mom had a heart attack and went into a coma. I sat in that hospital room for eight hours and I sang this song over and over. This week Nanci died. She's one of my great friends and I want to play this song because it means so much to me."