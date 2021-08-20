Darius Rucker's Annual Benefit Concert Raises $410K for St. Jude Children's Hospital: Photos
The event, which includes a corresponding golf tournament and silent auction, saw the country star joined by Jason Aldean, Runaway June, Brothers Osborne and more at the Ryman Auditorium
TJ Osborne and Darius Rucker
"I've been in this town for 12 years and I've gotten to know a lot of people," Rucker told the crowd. "But some people you get to really know and they become family. These guys are family."
John and TJ Osborne
The brothers played their hits "It Ain't My Fault," "Shoot Me Straight" and new single "I'm Not for Everyone."
Darius Rucker
Rucker then took the stage solo to tell a story before covering Nanci Griffith's "I Wish It Would Rain" in tribute to the late singer-songwriter.
"I was working retail in the early Hootie days, selling records and this song by Nanci Griffith was playing one day. It blew my mind and it started my love for country music," he recalled.
"Years later, my mom had a heart attack and went into a coma. I sat in that hospital room for eight hours and I sang this song over and over. This week Nanci died. She's one of my great friends and I want to play this song because it means so much to me."
John Daly and Darius Rucker
Legendary golfer John Daly was a surprise guest, joining Rucker for a rousing rendition of "Knockin' on Heaven's Door."
Jason Aldean
Introducing Aldean, Rucker told the crowd, "I would do anything for him, and I know he'd do anything for me." That country singer agreed, but not before teasing Rucker a bit. "He did me dirty making me follow a Hootie song!" joked Aldean, who took the stage after "Hold My Hand."
Playing stripped-down versions of "Big Green Tractor" and "Any Ol' Barstool," Aldean added, "Darius really is one of the nicest, coolest guys in town and so it's a pleasure to be here, especially for St. Jude."
Darius Rucker and Keb' Mo'
Rucker then introduced Grammy-winner Keb' Mo', who played "Rita" and "I Remember You" before inviting Rucker back to join him on Marvin Gaye classic "What's Going On."
Jennifer Wayne, Naomi Cooke and Natalie Stovall of Runaway June
For the final surprise of the night, Runaway June hit the Ryman stage.
Runaway June
The trio played their hit "Buy My Own Drinks" as well as their latest, "T-Shirt" before leading an audience sing-along to the Tom Petty classic "American Girl."
Darius Rucker and Tiffany Turner with Lee Turner
Rucker was joined by Tiffany Turner — the wife of his keys player Lee Turner — for a cover of "Valerie" as part of the encore.
The band close out the night
In 12 years of Darius and Friends, the event has raised over $2.5 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "You see these kids who are sick, and they're so happy to be there, because their caregivers are so loving and giving to them," Rucker recently told The Tennessean. "And then you find out that nobody ever gets a bill. That blew me away. I was just like, 'We'll figure out some way to help you guys as much as I can.'"
- Why David Spade Doesn't Think He'd Be a Good Bachelor, Jokes About Getting Mistaken for Dave Chappelle
- 'Brothers' Dan + Shay on Their Decade-Long Friendship: 'We're Family at This Point'
- Fighting for More Than a Medal: Olympic Boxer Duke Ragan on Winning Silver for Incarcerated Father, Family
- Darius Rucker's Annual Benefit Concert Raises $410K for St. Jude Children's Hospital: Photos