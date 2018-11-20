Danielle Bradbery and Thomas Rhett Go Behind-the-Scenes at the Beach for 'Goodbye Summer' Video

Between the 52nd CMA Awards and hopping over the pond to open for Thomas Rhett in London last week, Danielle Bradbery has had a busy few days with no shortage of costume — and time zone — changes. Today, the 22-year-old rising country star returns to American soil, and she’s excited to celebrate the release of her new music video with Thomas Rhett for their single “Goodbye Summer.”

“The music video was so fun to make — it’s a beautiful video and I can’t wait for everybody to see it. Even just having the song in the first place with Thomas Rhett has been so fun and to see his creative side, especially with my music, I’m really thankful that he was excited to come on my song and make it even better. Thomas Rhett is so talented and I’m so lucky to know him like I do,” Bradbery tells PEOPLE of the Life Changes singer, who co-wrote the song with his dad, Rhett Akins, Jaren Johnston, and Julian Bunetta for her sophomore album, I Don't Believe We've Met.

“It’s one of my favorite videos that we’ve done so far. It’s based on Rosemary Beach before Hurricane Michael hit and we were so sad to see that happen. Both me and Thomas Rhett find Rosemary Beach a vacation spot, so it was really really sad and devastating,” Bradbery adds of the location, which shines vividly in its natural splendor in both the final music video cut and the behind-the-scenes footage debuting exclusively on PEOPLE.

To that end, Bradbery has partnered with the Rosemary Beach Foundation, both personally donating her own money to the nonprofit, and also urging fans to do the same to help support the organization with their local relief efforts. “We’re so happy to be able to do [this] for Florida and everything that has happened,” Bradbery adds.

Beyond the celebration of Bradbery’s new video and rising success — including 2018 nominations for CMT and ACM awards, along with writing the bulk of I Don’t Believe We’ve Met, a first for the young artist — it hasn’t all been easy sailing, especially as a female singer and songwriter in the country music industry.

“There are so many new female artists that deserve to be heard, like Danielle Bradbery and Carly Pearce. I can’t imagine what they are going through. And what if we never had a Patsy Cline? What if her music was never heard? I basically just hate what has happened,” country star Sara Evans recently told PEOPLE.

“With this whole women being played less on the radio and that whole thing going on right now, [Sara Evans has] been such a big supporter…she’s so strong and it’s so cool to look up to her,” Bradbery reacts to Evans’ powerful words and personal call-out. “With this [discrimination towards female artists], I can never really say exactly why. The men are so amazing and put out such amazing music. And I feel like equally us women do as well. I’m very proud of what I put out. I wish that it could just be equal and hopefully one day we’ll all figure it out. I believe that us group of women are very strong and we can keep pushing through it.”

For now, Bradbery will continue to push her own boundaries, one streaky sorbet sunset at a time.