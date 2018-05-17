Danielle Bradbery Debuts Greatest Showman and The Voice-Inspired Music Video for 'Worth It'

Danielle Bradbery has delivered an applause-worthy music video for her empowering single “Worth It.”

The country star, 21, premiered the visual accompaniment for her 2017 single on Thursday and she’s sharing all the details behind the Shaun Silva-directed footage with PEOPLE.

Unlike any of her previous music videos, Bradbery begins the “Worth It” video with a special message to her fans. “The whole video is based on personal feelings and that’s why we included a little story in the beginning — a story of thinking about myself on stage picturing this big performance,” Bradbery says. “I haven’t done a music video like this before; I’m really proud of it.”

Another concept new to Bradbery’s music video artistry is taking inspiration from a popular film, in this case, the Hugh Jackman-starring The Greatest Showman.

“I had seen the movie just on a random day. I love musicals and the actors in it are some of my favorites,” the singer says. “That specific part where this beautiful woman in this beautiful dress is on the theater stage and singing. It’s so powerful,” she adds of recreating the memorable scene dressed in a Willowby by Watters gown at the CMA Theater in Nashville.

And commanding the big stage also evoked memories from when she won season 4 of The Voice in 2013.

“That was one of the conversations we had in making this video. The Voice was definitely a big inspiration for the video. It was a big part of the imagination for me being on stage in a big moment,” Bradbery shares.

“We wanted to touch base on that and when they panned to me in the audience watching myself on stage, [The Voice] was one of the thoughts that the director wanted me to think about. That’s a big, special moment. That feeling of being on stage is a feeling that you don’t get every day, it’s special for me,” she recalls.

Though she’s made a name for herself since The Voice, Bradbery is still grateful for the platform that launched her career.

“It’s crazy to really think about it’s been five years since the show,” she admits.

“I gained a big group of Voice fans and some that became Danielle fans. In these last couple years that I went quiet working on the music and everything, that whole group was right there supporting me. When I put out this new album, it’s amazing to see the support that I have with my fans. I have one of the best fan bases,” she says of her sophomore album, I Don’t Believe We’ve Met.

With the trajectory of her career steadily climbing, Bradbery says she looks to her Big Machine labelmates for advice and support.

“I definitely look up to a lot of them. Obviously, I feel very, very lucky to have Taylor Swift on the same label, I don’t think many people can say that. She’s definitely an icon and somebody that a lot of us I know look up to,” she says.

“Florida Georgia Line is killing it, I always look up to them. They’re amazing guys,” Bradbery continues, adding, “Thomas Rhett is a good friend of mine. He’s told me to just have fun and be myself.”