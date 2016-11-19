The couple both shared the news on their respective Instagram pages. Law, who is the marketing director for Nashville's The Dry House hair salon, captioned a photo with, "Y'all WE'RE ENGAGED!!!!"

Dan Smyers, one half of country music duo Dan + Shay, got engaged to girlfriend Abby Law on Waikiki Beach in Hawaii.

The couple both shared the news on their respective Instagram pages Friday. Law, who is the marketing director for Nashville’s The Dry House hair salon, captioned a photo with, “Y’all WE’RE ENGAGED!!!!”

“There are few words to fully convey this feeling of complete happiness,” she wrote. “Daniel Smyers, knowing and loving you has been the most rewarding part of my life thus far and continuing our journey together as your wife will be an honor.”

Smyers, 29, also shared a photo of the newly engaged couple, Law showing off her ring and a rainbow completing the picture of pure bliss behind them.

“We’re gonna save all the animals together, FOREVER,” he wrote.

Later Friday Law added, “The amount of love we have been shown already today is humbling and overwhelming in the best possible way. We are incredibly lucky to be surrounded by such exceptional people. We love y’all so much. Now I’m going to go drink more champagne with my fiancé.”

Smyers told PEOPLE in August that getting engaged was on his mind, especially after his music partner Shay Mooney proposed earlier that month to longtime girlfriend Hannah Billingsley.

“I’ll get on it soon enough!” Smyers joked at the time.

While Smyers and Law plan their wedding, the band has another milestone to look forward to — Mooney and Billingsley announced in October that they’re expecting their first child.