Justin Bieber Drops Romantic New Song, '10,000 Hours,' with Dan + Shay Just Days After His Wedding

Dan + Shay have released new music with Justin Bieber!

On Friday, the country duo debuted their new song “10,000 Hours,” which was written by Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, and Bieber. Jessie Jo Dillon, Jordan Reynolds and Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd are also co-writers on the track.

Bieber previously teased the song by calling it “wedding music,” and the lyrics certainly tell a romantic story, with the singers promising to love the subject of the song for “10,000 hours or the rest of my life.”

“Do you love the rain? Do you love to dance when you’re drunk with your friends at a party,” the sweet lyrics begin. “What’s your favorite song? Does it make you smile? Do you think of me?”

Dan + Shay sing the chorus before Bieber joins in, singing: “I’d spend 10,000 hours and 10,000 more/Oh, if that’s what it takes to learn that sweetheart of yours/And I might never get there, but I’m gonna try/If it’s 10,000 hours or the rest of my lifeI’m gonna love you.”

Newlywed Bieber then joins in for the second verse, singing, “Do you miss the road that you grew up on?/Did you get your middle name from your grandma?/When you think about your forever now do you think of me?”

The song’s premiere comes just four days after Bieber, 25, wed wife Hailey Baldwin for the second time during a religious ceremony in South Carolina, which was attended by many famous friends, including both Smyers and Mooney, as well as Scooter Braun, who manages all three artists.

Smyers’ wife Abby even shared a few snapshots from the nuptials, writing, “We had a really good time. ❤️ Congrats @justinbieber + @haileybieber!”

The track, which was produced by Smyers, will be the first single off the country stars’ next album.

“10,000 Hours” also marks Bieber’s first country collaboration and is a follow-up to his previous release with Ed Sheeran, titled “I Don’t Care,” which was released earlier this year.

Dan + Shay have yet to announce their album title or release date, but the duo is nominated for Duo of the Year, Album of the Year and Single of the year at this year’s CMA Awards for their song “Speechless” (which they sang at Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ wedding earlier this year!)

Smyers was also nominated for Song of the Year for co-writing the Dan + Shay hit “Tequila” with Nicolle Galyon and Jordan Reynolds.