Dan + Shay Drop 'Glad You Exist' as a Reminder of 'How Grateful We Are' for Fans and Family

On Friday, the country duo, comprising Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, dropped "Glad You Exist" — a sweet, pop-country track as their first single of the year and a follow-up to "I Should Probably Go to Bed."

"Here's to all of the late-night drunk phone calls that you picked up. Here's to all the bad decisions that you didn't judge," Mooney, 29, starts on the song. "All the 'love you's and the 'hate you's and secrets that you told me. Here's to everyone but mostly us."

"There's a couple million people in the world and a million other places we could be but you're here with me. Take a moment to just take it in 'cause every high and every low to this. I'm just so glad you exist," he sings in the chorus.

The upbeat pop-infused track and its positive lyrics provide for the perfect optimistic soundtrack of 2021.

Ahead of the track's release, the duo wrote a touching message about what the song means to them, and that it's "more than just a song."

"It's a message of gratitude and hope. A message to everyone in our lives: our fans, our friends, our families, to remind them all how grateful we are to be on the planet at the same time," they wrote. "It's truly remarkable when you think about it. We've spent the majority of the past year, like many others, searching for answers and a sense of normalcy, but finding comfort in memories of better days (that we all know will return soon)."

"Concerts, bonfires, road trips with friends, even the simple things like date night at a restaurant, or beers at a bar during a football game," they added. "This song has taken on a new meaning not being able to see our loved ones in person, but throughout history, music has always had a special way of bringing people together, even when we are furthest apart."

The group ended by writing that the song's lyrics "hold a special place in our hearts."

"We've said it before, and we'll say it again (and again)," they wrote. "We're just so glad you exist. Every. Single. One of you."

After releasing their last single "I Should Probably Go to Bed," the duo opened up to PEOPLE about the track and how it signifies a "new era."

"This song showcases who Dan + Shay is, where we're going," Smyers, 33, said then. "I think it still touches on why fans fell in love with us in the first place: Shay's voice, which is, obviously, the most incredible voice ever, and our stacks of harmonies."