Inside Dan + Shay's Stadium Stage CMA Fest Debut: All the Details!

While on stage, the pair couldn’t contain their excitement, and belted out hits like “Nothin’ Like You, and “From the Ground Up.” The duo also sang their own rendition of Justin Timberlake‘s “Can’t Stop the Feeling” before closing the show with “Tequila.”

“The past few days have been unreal,” Mooney tells PEOPLE. “Wow, I just want to thank God for country music.”