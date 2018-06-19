Inside Dan + Shay's Stadium Stage CMA Fest Debut: All the Details!

Go behind the scenes of their fan party, rehearsals and emotional performance

More
Madison Roberts
June 19, 2018 05:35 PM
<p>Country music duo <a href="https://people.com/tag/dan-shay/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Dan + Shay</a> took a break from touring with <a href="https://people.com/tag/rascal-flatts/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Rascal Flatts</a> to make their <a href="https://people.com/country/cma-fest-2018-stadium-concert-highlights/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">CMA Fest debut</a> on Thursday, June 8 with a performance in Nissan Stadium. Their hit song &#8220;Tequila&#8221; has over 100 million streams, and their self-titled third studio album <a href="https://people.com/country/dan-shay-song-speechless-wedding-day-inspired/">releases Friday</a>. Go behind the scenes of their fan party, rehearsals and <a href="https://www.facebook.com/peoplecountry/videos/10156438748860682/">emotional CMA Fest performance</a> here.</p>
pinterest

Country music duo Dan + Shay took a break from touring with Rascal Flatts to make their CMA Fest debut on Thursday, June 8 with a performance in Nissan Stadium. Their hit song “Tequila” has over 100 million streams, and their self-titled third studio album releases Friday. Go behind the scenes of their fan party, rehearsals and emotional CMA Fest performance here.

Rob Norris
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/shay-mooney/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Shay Mooney</a> and his manager Lisa Ray jet off to soundcheck at Nissan Stadium on a golf cart ahead of their debut performance.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest

Shay Mooney and his manager Lisa Ray jet off to soundcheck at Nissan Stadium on a golf cart ahead of their debut performance. 

Rob Norris
<p>The duo pose for a photo before taking the stage to perform their setlist opener <a href="https://people.com/country/country-music-duo-dan-and-shay-video/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">&#8220;19 You + Me.&#8221;</a></p>
pinterest

The duo pose for a photo before taking the stage to perform their setlist opener “19 You + Me.”

Rob Norris
<p>In between sharing intimate stories about their new album&#8217;s inception, <a href="https://people.com/tag/dan-smyers" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Dan Smyers</a> grabs a guitar during their fan party to give the crowd an acoustic sneak peek at some new tracks. &#8220;We&rsquo;ve always dreamed of this and loved getting to share our new music with our fans first,&#8221; Smyers tells PEOPLE.</p>
pinterest

In between sharing intimate stories about their new album’s inception, Dan Smyers grabs a guitar during their fan party to give the crowd an acoustic sneak peek at some new tracks. “We’ve always dreamed of this and loved getting to share our new music with our fans first,” Smyers tells PEOPLE.

Rob Norris
<p>The duo&#8217;s fans prep for the silent disco album listening party, where each attendee received a pair of wireless headphones for a first listen of the <a href="https://people.com/country/dan-shay-song-speechless-wedding-day-inspired/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">full album</a>.</p>
pinterest

The duo’s fans prep for the silent disco album listening party, where each attendee received a pair of wireless headphones for a first listen of the full album.

Rob Norris
<p>Dan Smyers, Chairman/CEO of Warner Music Nashville John Esposito, Owner of Sandbox Management Jason Owen and Shay Mooney hang out <a href="https://people.com/country/dan-shay-biggest-diva-demand-red-bull-confess-sesh/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">backstage</a> before their epic performance.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest

Dan Smyers, Chairman/CEO of Warner Music Nashville John Esposito, Owner of Sandbox Management Jason Owen and Shay Mooney hang out backstage before their epic performance. 

Rob Norris
<p>Dan Smyers and his <a href="https://people.com/country/dan-smyers-marries-abby-law/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">wife Abby</a> enjoy some time together backstage ahead of his first-ever performance in Nissan Stadium.</p>
pinterest

Dan Smyers and his wife Abby enjoy some time together backstage ahead of his first-ever performance in Nissan Stadium.

Rob Norris
<p>While on stage, the pair couldn&#8217;t contain their excitement, and belted out hits like &#8220;Nothin&#8217; Like You, and &#8220;From the Ground Up.&#8221; The duo also sang their own rendition of <a href="https://people.com/tag/justin-timberlake/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Justin Timberlake</a>&#8216;s &#8220;Can&#8217;t Stop the Feeling&#8221; before closing the show with &#8220;Tequila.&#8221;&nbsp;</p> <p>&#8220;The past few days have been unreal,&#8221; Mooney tells PEOPLE. &#8220;Wow, I just want to thank God for country music.&#8221;</p>
pinterest

While on stage, the pair couldn’t contain their excitement, and belted out hits like “Nothin’ Like You, and “From the Ground Up.” The duo also sang their own rendition of Justin Timberlake‘s “Can’t Stop the Feeling” before closing the show with “Tequila.” 

“The past few days have been unreal,” Mooney tells PEOPLE. “Wow, I just want to thank God for country music.”

Rob Norris
1 of 9

Advertisement
1 of 8 Rob Norris

Country music duo Dan + Shay took a break from touring with Rascal Flatts to make their CMA Fest debut on Thursday, June 8 with a performance in Nissan Stadium. Their hit song “Tequila” has over 100 million streams, and their self-titled third studio album releases Friday. Go behind the scenes of their fan party, rehearsals and emotional CMA Fest performance here.

Advertisement
2 of 8 Rob Norris

Shay Mooney and his manager Lisa Ray jet off to soundcheck at Nissan Stadium on a golf cart ahead of their debut performance. 

3 of 8 Rob Norris

The duo pose for a photo before taking the stage to perform their setlist opener “19 You + Me.”

Advertisement
4 of 8 Rob Norris

In between sharing intimate stories about their new album’s inception, Dan Smyers grabs a guitar during their fan party to give the crowd an acoustic sneak peek at some new tracks. “We’ve always dreamed of this and loved getting to share our new music with our fans first,” Smyers tells PEOPLE.

Advertisement
5 of 8 Rob Norris

The duo’s fans prep for the silent disco album listening party, where each attendee received a pair of wireless headphones for a first listen of the full album.

Advertisement
6 of 8 Rob Norris

Dan Smyers, Chairman/CEO of Warner Music Nashville John Esposito, Owner of Sandbox Management Jason Owen and Shay Mooney hang out backstage before their epic performance. 

Advertisement
7 of 8 Rob Norris

Dan Smyers and his wife Abby enjoy some time together backstage ahead of his first-ever performance in Nissan Stadium.

Advertisement
8 of 8 Rob Norris

While on stage, the pair couldn’t contain their excitement, and belted out hits like “Nothin’ Like You, and “From the Ground Up.” The duo also sang their own rendition of Justin Timberlake‘s “Can’t Stop the Feeling” before closing the show with “Tequila.” 

“The past few days have been unreal,” Mooney tells PEOPLE. “Wow, I just want to thank God for country music.”

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now