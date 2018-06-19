Inside Dan + Shay's Stadium Stage CMA Fest Debut: All the Details!

Shay Mooney and his manager Lisa Ray jet off to soundcheck at Nissan Stadium on a golf cart ahead of their debut performance.
Rob Norris
The duo pose for a photo before taking the stage to perform their setlist opener “19 You + Me.”
Rob Norris
In between sharing intimate stories about their new album’s inception, Dan Smyers grabs a guitar during their fan party to give the crowd an acoustic sneak peek at some new tracks. “We’ve always dreamed of this and loved getting to share our new music with our fans first,” Smyers tells PEOPLE.
Rob Norris
The duo’s fans prep for the silent disco album listening party, where each attendee received a pair of wireless headphones for a first listen of the full album.
Rob Norris
Dan Smyers, Chairman/CEO of Warner Music Nashville John Esposito, Owner of Sandbox Management Jason Owen and Shay Mooney hang out backstage before their epic performance.
Rob Norris
Dan Smyers and his wife Abby enjoy some time together backstage ahead of his first-ever performance in Nissan Stadium.
Rob Norris
While on stage, the pair couldn’t contain their excitement, and belted out hits like “Nothin’ Like You, and “From the Ground Up.” The duo also sang their own rendition of Justin Timberlake‘s “Can’t Stop the Feeling” before closing the show with “Tequila.”
“The past few days have been unreal,” Mooney tells PEOPLE. “Wow, I just want to thank God for country music.”
