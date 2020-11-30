Dan + Shay Perform New Christmas Song for First Time on CMA Country Christmas

"Hopefully when you listen to this song, it brings you the same sense of comfort and hope that it brings us," the duo said about the track last week

Dan + Shay in black-tie tuxedos and singing a holiday song? Sign us up.

The country duo — comprising Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney — are set to perform their new single "Christmas Isn't Christmas (Without You)" Monday night on CMA Country Christmas, and PEOPLE has an exclusive preview!

Both looking dapper in tuxes on an ideal holiday stage, Smyers plays the piano while Mooney hits the high notes of their new song.

The country stars announced the track last week with a sweet post about how the song "is very close to our hearts."

"It was inspired by our families and all the loved ones in our lives that make the holiday season special," they wrote. "This year has been tough on us all, and not being able to connect with others (especially our fans) in person has really taken an emotional toll."

"But, out of darkness always comes light, and we feel music has a magical way of bringing us together, even when we are far apart," they added. "Hopefully when you listen to this song, it brings you the same sense of comfort and hope that it brings us. As always, we are unbelievably grateful for each and every one of you, and send so much love."

The new live performance comes several days after the duo premiered the song's music video on Wednesday. (They also dropped "Take Me Home For Christmas" earlier this month.)

Image zoom Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay | Credit: Getty Images

The show is set to be hosted by Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins. (The "What's Your Country Song" singer will also perform.)

"The idea for this year's show was to do a throwback of the great Christmas specials of the 1960s and 1970s," said Robert Deaton, the show's executive producer, in a press release. "Andy Williams, Perry Como, Bing Crosby, Judy Garland, Frank Sinatra all had classic Christmas specials where the viewer was invited into the homes of the host to celebrate the holiday like a best friend coming to visit. That was what we wanted to create for this year's show."