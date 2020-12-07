"We've been able to accomplish some really cool things since we started this band, and it's all because of you believing in the music," they wrote in an emotional post

Dan + Shay Celebrate 8 Years Since First Meeting: 'Kinda All Up in Our Emotions Today'

These two have come a long way!

On Monday, Dan + Shay shared a sweet note about their eighth anniversary as they revealed they'll be performing on the Today show.

"When I opened my phone to take the photo, I realized the date is 12/7, which means it has been exactly 8 years since we met 😭😭 ," Dan Smyers captioned a selfie with Shay Mooney on the duo's Instagram account. "Just wanna say thanks for everything y'all have done for us, it truly means the world. We've been able to accomplish some really cool things since we started this band, and it's all because of you believing in the music."

"Kinda all up in our emotions today," they added, inviting their fans to share their favorite memories with the band. "We're gonna read ‘em all and try not to cry."

The country duo met in December 2012 when Mooney, now 28, attended a house party at Smyers' place, where the musician, now 33, had a giant tent set up in his living room.

"I had no money to pay for heat, so I went to the thrift store and bought a bunch of sheets," Smyers told Taste of Country then. "[We] tented out the whole living room, and we retained all the heat in there."

"Shay and I were jamming that night, and we've been writing three songs a day ever since," he added.

Last year, the duo opened up to PEOPLE about their rapid rise to fame.

"We couldn't pay a bartender or a bouncer to come see us play a show," Smyers said in April 2019. "Now we play and there's like one empty seat…It seems like yesterday we released that [first] album. So much has changed. It's crazy."

The eight-year celebration — and Today show performance on Tuesday — comes several weeks after the singers released "Christmas Isn't Christmas (Without You)."

"It was inspired by our families and all the loved ones in our lives that make the holiday season special," they wrote about it on Instagram. "This year has been tough on us all, and not being able to connect with others (especially our fans) in person has really taken an emotional toll."