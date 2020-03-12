Dan + Shay Cancel Their Stagecoach Set and Postpone Tour Due to Coronavirus: 'It's a Strange Time'

Country duo Dan + Shay are canceling their set at Stagecoach and postponing the spring leg of The (Arena) Tour due to the coronavirus.

The California country music festival was originally scheduled for April, but earlier this week it was postponed until October amid concerns about the growing coronavirus pandemic. In a Twitter statement on Wednesday, band members Shay Mooney and Dan Smyers explained that the rescheduled dates conflict with their previously announced tour, which kicked off earlier this month in Nashville.

“To our fans: we are bummed to announce that we will no longer be performing at Stagecoach this year due to its rescheduled date falling inside of our previously announced tour,” the band said in the statement. “We tried our best to move things around, but the logistics were simply not possible.”

“We apologize to our fans in Southern California, and promise to make it up to you soon,” the duo continued, adding that fans should still go to the festival despite their absence. “We still encourage you to attend the festival in October, because the lineup is amazing. While we are saddened to not be a part of it, we are grateful for the folks at Goldenvoice and AEG, who are keeping the health and safety of residents, fans, and artists as top priority.”

Mooney, 28, and Smyers, 32, concluded the statement by adding, “Stagecoach is one of our favorite shows to play, and we truly wish we could be there to enjoy the weekend with all of you.”

Image zoom Dan + Shay Terry Wyatt/Getty

The duo are also postponing the spring leg of Dan + Shay The (Arena) Tour. Fans with previously purchased tickets can rest assured that their stubs will be honored for the new dates shared down below. They announced the news of the health-related rescheduling in a statement released on Thursday.

“Well, here we are. March 12, 2020, sitting in a bus parked outside Wells Fargo Center, making a statement we never thought we’d have to make,” they began. “After the mandatory postponement of our Philadelphia show, and several others in the coming weeks, we have made the collective decision (with our team and health officials) to postpone the spring leg of The (Arena) Tour.”

“These shows mean the world to us, and it was important that they be postponed and not canceled, but more than the shows, our fans mean the world to us, and protecting their safety is the number one priority,” Dan + Shay wrote. “We want the shows to be memorable, and not experienced with fear.”

Dan + Shay went on to express their gratitude to fans for their support and further emphasized that fans with previously purchased tickets will still be able to access the later shows.

“Thank you all for your patience and understanding,” they wrote. “It is a strange, strange time for all of us, but we felt this was the right thing to do. Previously purchased tickets will be honored at all rescheduled dates. We hope everyone can make it. Keep an eye on venue websites for further information and updates. Stay safe out there.”

Image zoom Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2018 Christopher Polk/Getty Images

The complete list of updated dates for the rescheduled spring leg of Dan + Shay The (Arena) Tour is below:

Date City Venue

July 30, 2020 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

July 31, 2020 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

August 1, 2020 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

August 6, 2020 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

August 7, 2020 Grand Rapids, MI The Van Andel Arena

August 8, 2020 Oro-Medonte, ON Burl’s Creek Event Grounds

August 13, 2020 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center

August 14, 2020 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

August 15, 2020 Chicago, IL United Center

August 21, 2020 Calgary, AB Prairie Wind Park

August 28, 2020 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

August 29, 2020 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

September 10, 2020 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena

September 11, 2020 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena

September 12, 2020 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum Complex

September 17, 2020 North Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena

September 18, 2020 St Louis, MO Enterprise Center

September 19, 2020 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

September 24, 2020 Washington DC Capital One Arena

September 25, 2020 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

September 26, 2020 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

September 28, 2020 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

October 1, 2020 Orlando, FL Amway Center

October 2, 2020 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

October 3, 2020 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

October 5, 2020 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse

October 8, 2020 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

October 9, 2020 Boston, MA TD Garden

October 10, 2020 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

October 11, 2020 Hershey, PA GIANT Center

October 15, 2020 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

October 16, 2020 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena

October 17, 2020 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

October 21, 2020 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena

October 23, 2020 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

October 24, 2020 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

October 29, 2020 Boise, ID Boise State University – Extra Mile Arena

October 30, 2020 Portland, OR MODA Center

October 31, 2020 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome