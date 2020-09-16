The country duo received four nominations for their collaboration with Justin Bieber, who is a first-time nominee at the awards show

Dan + Shay on Scoring ACM Nominations for Collab with Justin Bieber: 'We'd Love to Win It'

Dan + Shay loved working with Justin Bieber so much, they'd spend another "10,000 hours" together!

Speaking to Jeremy Parsons for PeopleTV's Red Carpet Live: 55th Academy of Country Music Awards preshow, artists Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney discussed their collaboration with Bieber on the song "10,000 Hours," for which they received several ACM nominations.

The group earned nods for the video of the year, music event of the year and song of the year categories for the track with pop star Bieber, who is a first-time nominee at the awards show. Smyers and Mooney also earned the award for best duo.

Image zoom Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay Jason Kempin/Getty

"Means more to us now more than ever. Not being able to feel the love from fans right now so getting to do something like this, it means a lot, Mooney, 28, told PEOPLE after winning their first award of the night. Right now more than ever it's such an honor to be recognized. It never gets old."

"Now more than ever every touring artist feels that thankfulness," he continued. "We know it can be taken away just like that. And so to have things like this is great. We’re feeling thankful especially at this time."

Before the show, the two country stars were asked how they would celebrate if they win an award for the collaboration, Mooney teased, "For 10,000 hours, we’re never gonna stop celebrating with the Biebs I would say."

"He's a great guy," Mooney added of Bieber. "It was really cool to have this opportunity, win or not, we got to do this song with him and have it be successful and have the fans reaction in such a great way. It was awesome."

He continued, "It was an amazing experience and to be nominated is huge."

"We’d love to win it…it’s awesome to win but it’s a huge win being able to actually just to do this song with Justin and have it do what it did," Mooney, 28, said.

During the star-studded night, Dan + Shay will also perform their latest single, "I Should Probably Go to Bed" from the Grand Ole Opry House.

"This is our first time performing the song on TV, and there are some really high notes, so wish us luck LOL," the duo tweeted.

The country duo also spoke to Parsons about keeping up with their music amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"It was an incredible year for us musically, we were gearing up for an arena tour, but luckily we got a few shows under our belts to feel that energy from our fans," Smyers, 33, said.

He shared that the pair has "shifted gears a little bit" now that they aren't touring.

"Now it's like let's focus on the music, let's get some new music out for the fans and play it live for them in 2021," he said.

This year's ACM Awards will air from Nashville, Tennessee, on Sept. 16 from 8-11 p.m. on CBS. The show will also be available to stream live and on-demand across digital platforms on the CBS All Access subscription service.