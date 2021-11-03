"The holiday season is a good time for us to slow down, to reflect, to spend time with the ones that we love," Smyers told PEOPLE as they debut their new tune with Amazon Music

Dan + Shay Hope to 'Bring a Little Joy This Holiday Season' with New Christmas Song in Behind-the-Scenes Clip

Dan + Shay are already in the holiday spirit!

The country music duo — comprising Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney — released their newest holiday single with Amazon Music on Wednesday titled "Pick Out a Christmas Tree." In a behind-the-scenes clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the "Tequila" singers talk about the process of writing and recording the song, and how they spend the holiday season.

"Writing an original Christmas song is always difficult because there are so many good Christmas songs that already exist and like certain buzz words — and you feel like everything's already been said," Smyers, 34, says in the clip. "One day we sat down to write it and it sort of poured out of us. It's just the soundtrack for folks going out [with] families, friends, going to a Christmas tree farm or going to a store down the street and picking out Christmas trees — so that's how this song came about."

He continues, "[We're] So excited about it and hopefully it brings a little joy this holiday season."

Meanwhile, Mooney, 29, says that since the song was recorded over the summer, the duo had to find ways to channel the holiday spirit a little early.

"We had so much fun recording this song and it's very difficult sometimes because it's not in the wintertime when we're recording these songs — it's usually in the middle of the summer and it's hot outside so you have to get creative," Mooney — who celebrates his birthday two days after Christmas — says.

He adds, "We tried to fully put ourselves into the Christmas spirit."

When the holiday season does come around though, the country duo says they enjoy spending the holidays with the people they love most.

"Our favorite thing to do during the holiday season is just be home with our families," Smyers says. "Our schedules are so busy, we're touring nonstop pretty much the whole year round — so the holiday season is a good time for us to slow down, to reflect, to spend time with the ones that we love, to be grateful for everything we have in our lives and this holiday season is gonna be no different."

To listen to the new track, which is a part of the Amazon Originals program, listeners will be able to ask "Alexa, play 'Pick Out a Christmas Tree'" in the Amazon Music app or on all Alexa-enabled devices. Fans can also access it on the Amazon Music Holiday Originals playlist.

In August, the country duo released their fourth studio album titled Good Things and spoke to PEOPLE about their evolving relationship.

"It's turned into more of a brother situation. We're family at this point. We work so well together because, in the best of ways, we couldn't be more opposite human beings," Mooney said at the time.

Smyers added, "I can't even imagine being able to do this without Shay."