Dan + Shay Celebrate 10 Years Together with Nostalgic Post: 'Our Lives Were Forever Changed'

Happy 10 years of Dan + Shay!

On Wednesday, the country music duo marked 10 years since they first met with a sweet post on Instagram, including several photos of them through the years.

"We met exactly 10 years ago today (December 7, 2012) and our lives were forever changed. With your love + support, we've been able to accomplish so many incredible things that we've dreamed of since we were little kids," they began alongside the sweet compilation video.

"The one thing that has been a constant throughout our decade long journey is our friendship. More importantly than anything else, we're genuinely just two best friends who get to do what we love together and we wouldn't trade it for the world. As we're currently working on our 5th album, our relationship is stronger than it's ever been and our sense of gratitude is at an all-time high."

They added, "Looking through these photos this morning brought back so many memories and tears, but we feel like we're only just getting started. We're more focused than ever and know our best music is yet to come. From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU for continuing to believe in us. It means more than you'll ever know."

The group concluded by asking fans to comment or post their favorite Dan + Shay story. Meanwhile, in the comments section, Dan Smyers wrote "I'm crying," while Shay Mooney added, "How was this not yesterday? love ya dude."

In August 2021, the duo sat down with PEOPLE in honor of the release of their fourth studio album Good Things. During the interview, they opened up about how their friendship had evolved over the years.

"It's turned into more of a brother situation. We're family at this point. We work so well together because, in the best of ways, we couldn't be more opposite human beings. I'm a pretty optimistic guy, but I'm all over the place. Dan's a realist and he keeps me grounded. I make Dan have a little more fun than he normally would," Mooney, 30, said at the time.

RELATED VIDEO: "Brothers" Dan + Shay on Their Decade-Long Friendship: "We're Family at This Point"

Smyers, 35, added, "I can't even imagine being able to do this without Shay. It's just this intangible thing. The sum is bigger than the parts. That's something I'll never take for granted. The music industry is a giant emotional rollercoaster and it can take a toll on your mental health. There's no one who can truly relate to what you're going through. But we have each other."

Mooney jokingly concluded, "We're still just a couple of idiots making music that we wrote and trying to bring a little bit of joy to the world."

Most recently, the duo released their song "Holiday Party" with an accompanying music video.

"We wrote this one the other day while we were working on the new album (which we are VERY excited about) and immediately jumped in the studio to record it so we could get it to y'all this holiday season," they wrote on Instagram at the time, announcing the tune.