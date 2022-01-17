Dallas Frazier, Legendary and Grammy-Nominated Songwriter, Dead at 82: 'He Lived a Beautiful Life'

Dallas Frazier worked on songs such as The Oak Ridge Boys' "Elvira," George Jones' "If My Heart Had Windows" and Connie Smith's "Ain't Love a Good Thing"

Dallas Frazier, a legendary and Grammy-nominated country music songwriter, has died. He was 82.

On Friday, Frazier died at a rehabilitation facility in Gallatin, Tennessee, according to the New York Times.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

His death was confirmed to the outlet by his daughter, Melody Morris, who said that her father had suffered two strokes since August.

Frazier is now survived by Morris, as well as his wife, Sharon Carpani Frazier; their two other daughters, Robin Proetta and Alison Thompson; four grandchildren; one great-grandson; and a sister, Judy Shults.

Funeral services are set to take place on Thursday, Variety reported. In lieu of flowers, Frazier requested donations be made to the Nashville Rescue Mission.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dallas Frazier Credit: Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Born on Oct. 27, 1939, in Spiro, Oklahoma, Frazier found songwriting success early in life as a teenager.

At age 14, Frazier began recording for Capitol Records, and in 1960 he penned the song "Alley Oop," which became a hit for the Hollywood Argyles, Billboard reported. In 1967, Frazier then wrote the track "There Goes My Everything," which was recorded by Jack Greene.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

As the years went by, Frazier built a career through his songwriting skills, also working on songs among the likes of The Oak Ridge Boys' "Elvira," George Jones' "If My Heart Had Windows" and Connie Smith's "Ain't Love a Good Thing." He also found success co-writing songs with A.L. "Doodle" Owens.

During his career, Frazier earned three Grammy nominations for working on "There Goes My Everything," "All I Have To Offer You (Is Me)," and "Elvira." He was also inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1976.

Back in 2018, Frazier spoke to journalist Tom Roland about songwriting and how there is a special element to the craft that can "make or break" a song.

"I've noticed this all my life in writing songs, there's a thing called feel, and it's magic when you get ahold of it," he said, according to Billboard. "It can make or break a record. You can have a great song and all, but if it doesn't have that feel, it just doesn't do anything."

"'Elvira' had the feel. And The Oaks, what a tremendous cut. With Richard Sterban doing his thing on it and the horns just making it first-class … it had so much magic in it, it'd just raise the hair on your arms," he added.

In a statement after his death, Kyle Young, the CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, told Billboard: "Dallas Frazier is among the greatest country songwriters of all time."