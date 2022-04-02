C.W. McCall, Country Singer Famous for 'Convoy', Dead at 93: Report

Bill Fries' son Bill Fries III said the country singer died on Friday due to cancer

Bill Fries, who was best known by his stage name C.W McCall, has reportedly died in Colorado due to cancer. He was 93.

His son Bill Fries III announced the death of his father, who had been in hospice care, on Friday. The Washington Post was the first to report the news.

The '70s chart-topping country singer was famous for hits like "Convoy," "Wolf Creek Pass," and "Old Home Filler-Up an' Keep on a-Truckin' Cafe," to name a few.

McCall was born Nov. 15, 1928, in Audubon, Iowa, as William Dake Fries Jr. Prior to his acclaimed music career, McCall worked as a creative director for an advertising agency in Nebraska. There, he created a Television campaign advertising Old Home Bread for the Metz Baking Company, which earned him a Clio Award. His stage name was inspired by the character of an outlaw truck driver featured in the commercial.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JOHNNY CARSON Pictured: C.W McCall during a performance on May 20th, 1975 Credit: Ron Tom/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

McCall went on to become a successful musician with classic country tunes such as "Classified," "There Won't Be No Country Music (There Won't Be No Rock 'n' Roll)," and "Roses for Mama," in addition to his No. 1 hit and signature song, "Convoy."

After the single sold an estimated 7 million copies and was certified gold by the RIAA, a movie titled Convoy was later made based on the song in 1978 starring Kris Kristofferson, Ali MacGraw, and Ernest Borgnine.

The song, notably featured in Grand Theft Auto V, was also ranked No. 98 by Rolling Stone on its 100 Greatest Country Songs list.

In 1986, McCall ventured into politics. He successfully ran for Mayor of Ouray, Colorado, a title he held for six years.

During his final interview conducted while he was in palliative hospice in February, he expressed his approval for the use of his song "Convoy" for the Freedom Convoy protests (against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions) in Canada, noting that he was "energized and enthusiastic" to learn about the revival and its message.