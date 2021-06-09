Country singer Curtis Braly is celebrating Pride Month with the release of the music video for his latest single, “That Should Be Me’

Curtis Braly Sheds Light on LGBTQ Artists in Country with New Video: 'This Is About All of Us'

Curtis Braly is getting candid about his Pride-inspired music video and his personal experience as a gay country singer.

On Wednesday, the singer premiered the music video for his latest single, "That Should Be Me," and he's opening up about the message he wants to send fans with the ending that "catches people off-guard."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Braly, who's performed with big-name artists like Tanya Tucker and Dolly Parton, reveals that throughout his career he's been told that country music isn't "ready for a gay artist," but now he's done letting others tell him "what is appropriate for the genre."

Curtis Braly - That Should Be Me Credit: Courtesy Curtis Braly

"A number of Nashville music executives looked me in the eye and said things like, 'Country music fans will not support a gay artist' or "I wouldn't gamble any money on a gay male country artist,'" he tells PEOPLE.

"I got the urge to prove something that I already knew; that country music fans are better than that. I've spent years touring the country and meeting these fans," he continues. "Those shows were proof that country music fans are some of the most loving, compassionate and caring individuals I've ever met."

Curtis Braly - That Should Be Me Curtis Braly | Credit: Curtis Braly/Youtube

The music video follows a story of a man and woman eyeing each other during a night out at the bar, with brief shots of two people in bed together later in the night. However, the video ends with the man approaching the woman with a drink in his hand and actually offering it to another man nearby- revealing the two men were actually the ones who ultimately went home together.

Curtis Braly - That Should Be Me Credit: Curtis Braly/Youtube

Braly says he hopes the concept of the video will erase the stigma that country music isn't for everyone and inspire people to embrace their true selves without fear of rejection.