"Mindy was the star of this video," Campbell tells PEOPLE about his new music video

Craig Campbell Drops 'Never Mine' Music Video - Featuring His Wife Mindy, Who 'Brings the Fire'

Craig Campbell is soaking up the sun in his new video!

On Thursday, the country singer premiered his Florida-recorded music video for "Never Mine," which features none other than his wife Mindy Ellis.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"There were a few things I knew I wanted for this video: A beach, my wife, and a great director!" he tells PEOPLE. "Fortunately, I was able to score all three. It was an absolute blast working with filmmaker Mike Hagerty. When I told him my vision, he took that and brought it to life and then some!"

"Mindy was the star of this video. I had no doubt she would bring the fire to this video," he adds of his wife. "All of that combined with shooting on the beautiful beaches of Fort Myers, it was an inevitability this video was gonna be amazing!"

The couple shot the song's video at Fort Myers' Salty Crab and Outrigger Beach Resort.

Exclusive Behind the scenes images of Craig & Mindy Campbell in the Never Mine music video shoot. Fort Myers, FL, May 25, 2021. Craig Campbell and M | Credit: Laura Okmin

Exclusive Behind the scenes images of Craig & Mindy Campbell in the Never Mine music video shoot. Fort Myers, FL, May 25, 2021 Credit: Laura Okmin

Exclusive Behind the scenes images of Craig & Mindy Campbell in the Never Mine music video shoot. Fort Myers, FL, May 25, 2021 Mindy Ellis and Craig Campbell | Credit: Laura Okmin

Exclusive Behind the scenes images of Craig & Mindy Campbell in the Never Mine music video shoot. Fort Myers, FL, May 25, 2021 Mindy Ellis | Credit: Laura Okmin

Campbell says he had the idea for "Never Mine" ready for several years but "never could map it out in my head."

"One day I woke up and it made sense. I threw the idea out to Jim McCormick and Jacob Rice, and we knocked it out," he says. "I believe everyone has been in this situation. Spending quality time with someone only to find out it wasn't as special to them as it was you. It's country music."

This isn't the first time Campbell features his wife in a music video. He did so back in 2018 with his song "See you Try."

Exclusive Behind the scenes images of Craig & Mindy Campbell in the Never Mine music video shoot. Fort Myers, FL, May 25, 2021. Credit: Laura Okmin

Exclusive Behind the scenes images of Craig & Mindy Campbell in the Never Mine music video shoot. Fort Myers, FL, May 25, 2021. Mindy Ellis and Craig Campbell | Credit: Laura Okmin

Exclusive Behind the scenes images of Craig & Mindy Campbell in the Never Mine music video shoot. Fort Myers, FL, May 25, 2021 Craig Campbell | Credit: Laura Okmin

Exclusive Behind the scenes images of Craig & Mindy Campbell in the Never Mine music video shoot. Fort Myers, FL, May 25, 2021 Credit: Laura Okmin

"The song reminded me of me and my wife. Even though we've been up and married 13 years, if I'm out with my boys and she walks into the room and she's trying to get my attention, I enjoy playing hardball and having her do what she feels is necessary to take my attention away from whatever is going on," he said then. "I enjoy the game."

"It's the first time she's been the lead female in a video," he added. "I felt like this was the perfect song. We had a lot of fun making this video…We shot [it] in about three hours."