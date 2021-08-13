"Today I am just sad man. I lost one of my idols," tweeted Darius Rucker about her death

Singer-Songwriter Nanci Griffith Dies at 68: She 'Offered Gifts That No One Else Could Give'

Nanci Griffith has died.

The folk singer-songwriter behind songs such as "Love at the Five and Dive" and "Speed of the Sound of Loneliness" has died, according to her management company. She was 68.

"Nanci Griffith was a master songwriter who took every opportunity to champion kindred spirits, including Vince Bell, Elizabeth Cook, Iris DeMent, Julie Gold, Robert Earl Keen, Lyle Lovett, Eric Taylor and Townes Van Zandt," said Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, in a statement. "Her voice was a clarion call, at once gentle and insistent."

"Her brilliant album The Last of the True Believers is a template for what is now called Americana music, and her Grammy-winning Other Voices, Other Rooms is a compelling guide to 20th-century folk songs," Young added. "Nanci offered gifts that no one else could give."

No cause of death was provided.

Nanci GRIFFITH Credit: Matthew Peyton/Getty

Nominated for four Grammy Awards throughout her life, her album Other Voices/Other Rooms took the award for contemporary folk album at the 1993 Grammy Awards.

Some of her most notable songs included "Across the Great Divide," "Going Back to Georgia" and "Boots of Spanish Leather." Her songs often celebrated the South.

Several country artists shared their condolences and tributes for the late artist.

"Today i am just sad man. I lost one of my idols," tweeted Darius Rucker. "One of the reasons I am in Nashville. She blew my mind the first time I heard Marie and Omie." And singing with her was my favorite things to do."