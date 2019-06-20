Country Singer MacKenzie Porter and Nashville Actor Jake Etheridge Are Engaged

Wedding bells will soon ring for MacKenzie Porter and Jake Etheridge.

The Canadian country singer, 29, and former Nashville actor, 31, got engaged on May 30 after more than five years of dating, PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

“Jake took me out for an eight-course dinner at a new Indian restaurant in Nashville,” Porter tells PEOPLE. “We walked home, and when I opened up our front door, his favorite song [James Carr’s 'The Dark End of the Street‘] was playing. The floor was covered in candles and roses, there was champagne on ice and he instantly got down on one knee. He said all of the sweet things and asked me to do forever with him!”

“So, we’ve been secretly engaged for a few weeks now — soaking it in with our family and friends,” she adds. “We’ve been best friends for five years and now have a ‘bestie for the restie.’ Surprise!!! We are getting freaking MARRIED.”

Etheridge proposed with a 2-carat, round diamond ring with a hidden halo and whisper-thin twisted band. From the moment he met Porter years ago, he knew she was the one.

“The day I met Mack I called my mom on the phone and told her, ‘[I’m] gonna marry that girl,'” he says. “Believe me, I know how it sounds — straight parmesan cheese — but it’s true.”

“I remember the day I proposed, I was so nervous,” he continues. “When we were walking to the restaurant, I was constantly thinking, ‘How do I talk normal? What do I do with my hands?!’ I knew she’d say ‘Yes,’ but I wanted everything to be just perfect. I can’t wait to marry this woman!”

In March, Porter — who also starred in the Netflix series Travelers — released a music video starring Etheridge for her single “About You.” Later that month, Porter and Etheridge celebrated their five-year anniversary of dating.

“This human has been rocking my world for 5 years today,” Etheridge captioned a photo of her and Etheridge posted to Instagram on March 29. “And he’s the f****** best thing that’s ever happened to me. (He’s making us coffee and toast right now, because he brings me snacks every morning to wake me up and he’s heaven).”

“About You,” along with another single, “Drive Thru,” was released in November and was Porter’s first new music in four years. In May, “About You” reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Canadian Country Airplay chart.

Along with her own tours, Porter has also served as a supporting act for artists like Kenny Chesney, Rascal Flatts and Blake Shelton. In 2016, she was featured on Chris Lane‘s record “Circles” off of his album, Girl Problems.

Etheridge, who is also a singer-songwriter, starred on the final season of Nashville which aired on CMT in January 2018. On the show, he played Sean McPherson, a war veteran suffering from PTSD whose songs attracted the attention of Clare Bowen‘s character, Scarlett O’Connor.