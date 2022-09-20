Country Singer Luke Bell Died of an Accidental Fentanyl Overdose After Going Missing: Report

Bell died at age 32 in Tuscon, Arizona, on Aug. 26 after going missing six days prior

By
Published on September 20, 2022 11:09 AM

Luke Bell's cause of death was an accidental fentanyl overdose, ABC 9 KGUN Tuscon reported on Tuesday.

The country singer died at age 32 in Tuscon, Arizona, on Aug. 26 after going missing six days prior. An autopsy report from the Pima County Medical Examiner's office, reportedly obtained by the local news outlet, revealed that a passerby encountered an unresponsive Bell at the scene, where drug paraphernalia was present.

Bell reportedly also suffered arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease and, at the time of his death, had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.076 in his system, according to The US Sun.

Bell's friend Matt Kinman confirmed that Bell had died to Saving Country Music on Aug. 29. The musician was found close to where he disappeared, the Tucson Police Department told the New York Post.

Luke Bell
Luke Bell. Frazer Harrison/Getty

According to Saving Country Music, Bell was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and that his "mental state took a turn for the worse" over recent months.

"Luke fought this as hard as he could, but the disease got the better of him," Bell's manager, Brian Buchanan, told TMZ Wednesday. "When he was beating the disease, he was the sweetest and most generous guy. He's found peace now and there's some comfort."

In a statement shared with PEOPLE earlier this month, the country singer's relatives said they had "lost our beloved son, brother, and friend and we are heartbroken," after Bell was found dead.

"Unfortunately Luke suffered from the disease of mental illness, which progressed after his father's death in 2015," the family added in their statement. "Luke was supported through his disease by a community of loving family and friends. Despite this, he was unable to receive the help he needed to ease his pain."

The family added that their "hearts go out to the millions of people affected by mental illness who, like us, understand the devastating disappointment of a system that consistently fails to provide caring solutions to those who suffer."

Bell's loved ones praised him for having "a gentle heart, a wanderer's spirit and a musical gift that he was fortunate to share with us and the world."

Luke Bell
Luke Bell. Laura E. Partain

"We are so grateful to his friends and fans for embracing Luke and his music. We would like to thank all of Luke's fans, friends and family who have been sharing stories and photos of happy times with him," they continued.

"As we navigate our heartbreak we respectfully ask for privacy to allow us room to grieve and honor his memory. Our only comfort comes in the fact that our Luke is finally free and at peace," the family concluded.

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

