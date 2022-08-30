Country Singer Luke Bell Dead at 32 After Going Missing in Arizona

Country singer-songwriter Luke Bell has died more than a week after he was reported missing in Tucson, Arizona. He was 32.

The musician's friend Matt Kinman confirmed the news to Saving Country Music on Monday.

Bell — who went missing on Aug. 20 — was found near where he disappeared, the Tucson Police Department told The New York Post.

A cause of death remains "unknown" at this time as the investigation continues, authorities told the publication.

The Tucson Police Department did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment

According to Saving Country Music, Bell was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and recently his "mental state took a turn for the worse."

After the news broke, fellow musicians paid tribute to Bell on social media.

"Man…Luke Bell…what the f—k. RIP to a real one. Been a long time since I saw him and I was just talking about him the other day wondering what he's been up to," Joshua Hedley wrote on Twitter. "Truly a sad night for country music."

Margo Price also shared her condolences, writing, "Goddamn, rest east to our dear friend, Luke Bell 💔."

Bell, a Wyoming native, gained notoriety after releasing his debut album Don't Mind if I Do in 2014. He went on to sign a record deal with Thirty Tigers in 2016 and release his self-titled album later that year, according to The Boot.

The musician also collaborated with Price, Alabama Shakes, and Langhorne Slim, and played support slots for Willie Nelson and Dwight Yoakam, the publication reported.

In a 2016 interview with The Boot, Bell opened up about life on the road.

"To be honest, I live in the day, and I count smiles," he said. "That's it. Listen, half the time, I end up drinking beer with my neighbors."

He continued, "Life's not that bad. The downside, in some ways, is I don't have a wife and kids, but at the same time, it's pretty ideal right now. I just travel around to other cities and hang out with other people... The goal is to have high hopes and low expectations and have a good time."

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.