Country Singer Justin Carter Dead After Accidentally Shooting Himself on the Set of His Music Video

Rising country singer Justin Carter has died.

Carter was fatally shot with a gun that was being used as a prop on the set of a music video in Texas, according to ABC 13. He was 35.

His mother Cindy McClellan told Fox News that Carter was filming a music video in Houston on Saturday when a gun in his pocket “went off and caught my son in the corner of his eye.”

“He was a wonderful artist,” McClellan told the outlet. “He was the voice, he was the total package and we’re trying to keep his legend [alive].”

McClellan also spoke of her son’s kind heart. “He was a wonderful person, very loving and he loved our God very much,” she told Fox News.

“He had a Bible in his room, in the den, he had one in his truck. He gave to charities.”

Carter’s sudden death comes as his music career was starting to really take off. His mother told Fox News he was just about to hit the road on a 10-state tour after being signed to Triple Threat Management. He also released a new song titled “Love Affair” on March 9.

Triple Threat Management confirmed his death to ABC 13 on Thursday.

“Justin had a potential to, you know, in our eyes, and a lot of people’s eyes, to be the next Garth Brooks,” Mark Atherton with Triple Threat Management said in a statement to the outlet, referencing Brooks — the legendary singer known for mixing elements of rock and roll with country.

Atherton did not share any other details surrounding Carter’s death.

On Sunday, Carter’s Instagram page shared a heartfelt message about the singer and thanked his fans for their support.

“Please keep Justin’s family in your prayers & give them privacy in this hard time. Justin is no longer with us, he has passed away. He will be missed by us all,” the post read.

“He was always full of joy, laughter, and loved on so many people in his life. Justin appreciated all his fans and their support. Justin loved all of you.”

According to Carter’s Facebook page, he was born and raised in Texas.

“His passion and drive stem from being influenced by some of the greats since he was just a child. He grew up listening to Waylon, Hank, George and Jones. Some of his favorites are Clay Walker, Garth Brooks and George Strait,” the page reads.

His Instagram page has also asked fans to donate to Carter’s family to cover his funeral costs.