Country Singer Jordan Harvey Is Engaged to Girlfriend Madison Fendley After Romantic Castle Proposal

Jordan Harvey is engaged to his "Alabama Girl"!

The country singer-songwriter popped the question to girlfriend Madison Fendley on Sunday at Dundas Castle in his native Scotland after two years of dating.

"Life has changed significantly for the better," Harvey, 30, tells PEOPLE. "I couldn't imagine doing life without Madison and every day she makes me a better person. I'm excited for the next chapter of life together!"

Though the singer, who performed with King Calaway before going solo, says he typically lives life "in the fast lane" and isn't much of a planner, he took a different approach for such a special occasion.

"I was definitely nervous before because I wanted to make sure that the proposal was perfect for Madison," he says. "I made sure that I planned everything out down to the finest details and I am so glad that I did because this is a moment that neither of us will ever forget!" he says.

Luckily for Harvey, everything went to plan, something he jokes is "rare" for him — and a potential brewing storm even held off on showering the proposal with rain.

Jordan Harvey and Madison Fendley. John Mackie | @johnmackie_

"The only other concern was the fact that George [the castle dog] was roaming the exact spot I wanted to use for the proposal," he says. "But luckily a few treats were thrown his way, and he went on his happy way."

The "I Will" singer says he and photographer John Mackie scoped out the grounds together to find the perfect angles about an hour before the proposal. Harvey then picked up his future bride, 26, and drove her to the castle, when she was told that Mackie was snapping photos for a Christmas calendar.

"I said to Madison, 'Honey, there's a guy taking photos, let's not get in his shot,' and she agreed," Harvey recalls. "As we got closer I said to John, 'Sorry mate, do you mind if we walk in front of the camera?'... That's when I took Madison's hand and dropped to one knee."

Though Harvey says he "blacked out" from that moment on and doesn't remember what he said, it was perfect for Madison, a professional dancer and choreographer.

Jordan Harvey and Madison Fendley. John Mackie | @johnmackie_

"I was at a total loss for words," she says. "After I said yes, I felt an immense sense of happiness, peace and gratitude and still haven't stopped smiling."

Afterward, the happy couple headed back to Harvey's house and enjoyed champagne, and "in true Scottish fashion, a wee dram" (known across the pond as a shot of Scotch Whisky).

Harvey says he knew Madison was the one almost instantly — and has had her engagement ring ready to go for nine months as he planned the perfect time amid their busy schedules, which included moves to New York and Chicago for Madison and the making and promotion of a record for Harvey.

"I knew from our very first date that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her," he says. "On our one-year anniversary I brought it up and we both agreed we could see us growing old together."

Jordan Harvey and Madison Fendley. John Mackie | @johnmackie_

Madison says she also knew from their first chat that they had something special.

"After the first conversation I had with Jordan, I said, 'That guy is going to be my new best friend,'" she recalls. "What I didn't know is that on top of that he would become the love of my life. I knew very early on that I wanted to marry him, but wanted to take the time to build a strong foundation before getting engaged."

She continues: "Each and every day he gives me a glimpse of what our future will look like together and makes me feel so loved, desired, respected, and supported. I truly am looking forward to tackling life with my best friend!"