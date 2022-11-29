Country Singer Jake Flint Dead at 37 Hours After His Wedding to Wife Brenda

The emerging star raved about his engagement in January and was set to end the year on tour

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelors in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at Fansided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.  

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 29, 2022 09:56 PM
country singer jake flint dies hours after his wedding https://www.facebook.com/JakeFlintMusic/photos/?ref=page_internal
Photo: facebook

Country music singer Jake Flint has died. He was 37.

The Oklahoma native was an up-and-coming artist with various studio albums and singles like "What's Your Name?" and "Long Road Back Home." He first found a love for country music after his dad was diagnosed with ALS and asked his friends to teach his son to play the guitar to remedy his inability to play sports with his son.

His publicist, Clif Doyal, told The Oklahoman that the singer died in his sleep hours after his wedding on Saturday.

His manager, Brenda Cline, also confirmed the news on Sunday and expressed that Flint, whom she loved "much like a son," had died shortly before returning to tour on Dec. 2 following his wedding festivities.

"The funniest, most hilarious, hardest working, dedicated artist I have ever worked with in my career. We were just about to embark on some business together after he and Brenda got married- which was yesterday. Yes-yesterday," she wrote.

Flint first announced his engagement in a heartfelt post in January.

"Say hello to the future Mr. Brenda Wilson. #gettinhitched See y'all at Cain's ballroom in a few months," he wrote alongside a selfie of the two.

His widow shared a video of their wedding shortly after the news of his death. The two can be seen dancing and taking photos underneath an orange tree.

"I don't understand," she wrote in the caption, before later adding in a separate post that "people aren't meant to feel this much pain."

"We should be going through wedding photos but instead I have to pick out clothes to bury my husband in," she added. "My heart is gone and I just really need him to come back. I can't take much more. I need him here."

Related Articles
Kenny Chesney to Embark on Nostalgic I Go Back 2023 Tour with Kelsea Ballerini — See the Dates
Kenny Chesney to Embark on Nostalgic I Go Back 2023 Tour with Kelsea Ballerini — See the Dates!
forest blakkpromo and engagement photos provided by rep
Forest Blakk Opens Up About Tumultuous Childhood: 'My Dad Sold Me for 10 Grams of Cocaine'
NEW YORK CITY, NY - NOVEMBER 8: Aubrey Saget and Bob Saget attend COOL COMEDY - HOT CUISINE Gala to Benefit SCLERODERMA RESEARCH FOUNDATION at Caroline's on November 8, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by EUGENE MIM/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Bob Saget's Daughter Aubrey Saget Marries Andy Kabel in Mexico Ceremony
Jeff Cook, Co-Founder of Country Supergroup Alabama, Dead at 73 After 10-Year Battle with Parkinson's Disease
Jeff Cook, Co-Founder of Country Supergroup Alabama, Dead at 73 After 10-Year Parkinson's Battle
Hailey Whitters and Jake Gear Wedding
Country Singer Hailey Whitters Marries Jake Gear — and Ends the Night with a Keg Stand: 'Best Day'
Lead singer Patrick Haggerty of Lavender Country performs live on stage at Barboza on May 18, 2019 in Seattle, Washington.
Lavender Country Member and Gay Country Music Trailblazer Patrick Haggerty Dead at 78, Band Confirms
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw attend the Paramount+ UK Launch on June 20, 2022 in London, England.
Tim McGraw Wishes 'Happy Anniversary' to Faith Hill to Celebrate 26 Years of Marriage: 'My Girl'
Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner attend the 54th annual CMA Awards at the Music City Center on November 11, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee
Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner's Relationship Timeline
Blake Shelton Wishes His 'Beautiful Wife' Gwen Stefani Happy Birthday. Blake Shelton/Twitter
Blake Shelton Wishes His 'Beautiful Wife' Gwen Stefani Happy Birthday: 'Love You So Freakin Much'
Leslie Jordan, dolly parton and jimmie allen
Country Stars from Dolly Parton and TJ Osborne to Brandi Carlile and Jimmie Allen Remember Leslie Jordan
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd's Relationship Timeline
Joe Galante, Jerry Lee Lewis
Jerry Lee Lewis, Keith Whitley and Joe Galante Inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame
Morgane Stapleton and Chris Stapleton attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Chris Stapleton and Morgane Stapleton's Relationship Timeline
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill perform live in concert at the Rod Laver Arena on March 20, 2012, in Melbourne, AustraliaTim McGraw and Faith Hill perform live in concert at the Rod Laver Arena on March 20, 2012, in Melbourne, Australia
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Relationship Timeline
Lena Dunham and Luis Felber attend the Sundance London Film Festival screening of Zola, at the Picturehouse Central Cinema, in Piccadilly, London. Picture date: Sunday August 1, 2021
Who Is Lena Dunham's Husband? All About Luis Felber
LORETTA LYNN'S FAMILY STATEMENT AND OBITUARY
Loretta Lynn Dead at 90: Country Legend 'Passes Peacefully in Her Sleep' Family Says