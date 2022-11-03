Country Singer Amanda Jordan Plays Dress-Up in Music Video for New Single 'Break Your Heart'

Amanda Jordan tells PEOPLE that "Break Your Heart" is "a song about love and giving someone a chance"

By
Tricia Despres
Tricia Despres

Published on November 3, 2022

Country singer Amanda Jordan has been dating her boyfriend T. Powell Hedley for four years — which means he knows well just how much of a mess she can be sometimes.

"Oh yeah, he knows I am a wild card," Jordan, 26, tells PEOPLE. "I can be moody and reckless, but I am very sensitive and I'm never going to hurt someone I love. When I love someone, I love deeply, and he knows that."

It's this truth that fits perfectly within Jordan's new single "Break Your Heart," for which PEOPLE is exclusively premiering the new music video.

Amanda Jordan
Amanda Jordan. Micah Pringle

"I think it's just a song about love and giving someone a chance," says Jordan, who performed her single "I Choose You" on season 26 of The Bachelor. "I think it's also a nice message for guys to take that shot because you never know."

For Jordan, having the song land in her lap was a dream come true, as its songwriters — Jimmy Robbins, Nicolle Galyon and Kelsea Ballerini — are something of a Nashville dream team.

"I listened to the demo of 'Break Your Heart' and I just read the words and I really related to it," she explains. "I saw myself in these lyrics. And for me, authenticity is so important in my relationship and in my friendships and in my music. And so I just fell in love with it. And when I found out who wrote it, that was just the cherry on top."

Amanda Jordan
Amanda Jordan. Micah Pringle

She laughs. "I mean, I grew up playing 'Love Me Like You Mean It' and 'Peter Pan,'" she says of the Ballerini's previous hits. "Every hometown bar gig, I played those, even to an audience with just my mom and grandma."

Born and raised in Smiths Falls, Ontario but now living in Nashville, Jordan says that she was always singing growing up.

"My mom likes to tell the story of when I was 18 months old and my caregiver reported that I was singing, 'Nobody Knows the Trouble I've Seen' in my crib," Jordan recalls with a laugh. "My mom did not believe her until later that night. I'm not sure what troubles I was going through at 18 months old, but I've been singing ever since."

Amanda Jordan
Amanda Jordan. Micah Pringle

And sing she does on "Break Your Heart," whose video treatment was dreamed up by director Grant Claire. "The minute I read [the video treatment], it was exactly what I was envisioning," she says. "It's very literal, but fun and lighthearted. I was able to get into all these different roles. And not only did I get to use my acting skills portraying these characters and mood of the song, but I got to play dress up, which is kind of fun."

Having recently added acting to her resumé via roles in a series of films including Hallmark's Feeling Butterflies, Jordan was able to play several different characters in the music video, all of which included new outfits, hairstyles and shoes.

"My stylist, Kayla Goldman, picked all the outfits," explains Jordan. "She was sending me pictures to choose a couple days before the shoot, so we kind of did that together. She's fantastic and so creative and she just crushed all those outfits."

Amanda Jordan
Amanda Jordan. Micah Pringle

Of course, the one-day video shoot did have its challenges.

"Finding 20 pounds of candy hearts for the video wasn't easy," she recalls of one scene in particular that finds her swiping candy hearts to the ground. "I Googled every candy store and couldn't find them. It probably would've been easier to shoot this in February!"

