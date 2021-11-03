"It's crazy how a song can take on different lives," Thompson tells PEOPLE of "Breakups"

Country-Pop Duo Seaforth Haven't Been Home to Australia in Two Years — but That's All About to Change

While "Breakups" just might be country-pop duo Seaforth's career breakthrough, it might not be the best song to listen to while suffering a broken heart.

"I've seen videos with people who say things like, 'This is the song I did not need to find today' or 'I shouldn't have listened to this song,'" Seaforth's Tom Jordan says with a laugh during an interview with PEOPLE before a recent show in Chicago. "I mean, we wrote it in the hopes it would help people through a breakup…but it actually might make it worse."

Jordan should know, as the accomplished singer/songwriter was going through a breakup as he was writing it.

"You break up and all of a sudden, you go from everything to nothing," says Jordan, 28, who wrote the heartbreaker back in 2018 alongside Seaforth's Mitch Thompson, Cameron Bedell and Liz Rose. "It actually was very therapeutic the day we wrote it."

And yes, his ex knows darn well that he wrote it for her.

"Yeah, she knows," Jordan says rather quietly. "We didn't talk for a long time. We're actually friends now, which is nice. That's the thing — breakups are terrible and all, but it always gets better. It just takes time. No one did anything wrong."

Indeed, life moves on, and while Jordan currently finds himself enjoying some time as a single man, Thompson recently celebrated one year of dating CeCe Barnes.

"She's a model, but she's also a whole lot more," Thompson, also 28, tells PEOPLE.

Nevertheless, the two Australian natives are finding their career driven by the success of "Breakups," which has garnered over 44 million on-demand streams thus far and experienced its share of viral success across all forms of social media. In fact, as the duo continues out on the road with Jordan Davis as part of his Buy Dirt Tour, the duo says that the song has transitioned from a very personal song to a song that countless people can now relate to.

"It's crazy how a song can take on different lives," Thompson explains of the song that was released earlier this year. "We had the personal connection with it, writing it, recording it, but then right now getting to see it out in public and gauging everyone's reactions. It's like a full-circle moment."

"People are singing these songs back to us now," enthusiastically adds Jordan. "It's one thing to see the numbers on Spotify or on Apple Music. But then you walk out on stage and actually see that people know the lyrics, and it's just incredible."

Seaforth tour photos Seaforth | Credit: Taylor Kelly

The response has been so great that often, the men of Seaforth take a moment to stop on stage in an effort to stop time.

"Sometimes, I take my ears [monitors] out and just appreciate it," explains Thompson. "It gets pretty emotional."

Granted, the last couple of years have in fact been quite emotional for the pair, who have yet to be able to return to Australia to visit family since the pandemic began.

"Yeah, it's been tough," says Thompson, who has been friends with Jordan for over 20 years, all the way back to their childhood days growing up down under. "Going home was the first thing we wanted to do when everything got shut down. Hopefully we can go back to Australia for Christmas."

"Australia has had some really good and really bad streaks," adds Jordan about the state of COVID-19 rates in their homeland. "I speak to my family quite often and everyone's in good spirits for the most part, which is good because you have to be. You can't let it defeat you."

Seaforth press photos Seaforth | Credit: Robby Klein

Heck, Thompson's mom even got her own Instagram account just to keep up with her favorite boys.

"She didn't even know what it was," Thompson says with a laugh. "She comments on everything. She is friends with the whole band. She loves it."

And they are all loving getting to be out on the road with Jordan Davis.