Although the “It Ain’t My Fault” singer prefers to “turn off the performer and become a consumer” at karaoke, when he does pick up the mic, he tells PEOPLE it’s usually to perform “Summer Nights” from Grease with his sister Natalie.

“For karaoke to be entertaining it either takes like a singer that was really a powerhouse that just blows everyone’s mind, or someone who is just like really over the top or extra and just doing crazy, outlandish things,” Osborne says. “The way I sing isn’t quite like that. When I go to karaoke I like to just watch and be entertained.”