Country Music Legend Jody Miller Dead at 80 Following Complications from Parkinson's Disease

"Please remember the family as they deal with this great loss" her daughter Robin Brooks wrote in a statement

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelors in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at Fansided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.  

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 6, 2022 10:04 PM
Portrait of American country singer Jody Miller, circa 1965. (Photo by GAB Archive/Redferns)
Photo: GAB Archive/Redferns

Jody Miller, a Grammy Award-winning country artist and crossover icon, has died. She was 80.

Miller died in her hometown of Blanchard, Oklahoma on Thursday after dealing with the symptoms of Parkinson's Disease for the past few years.

Daughter and singer-songwriter Robin Brooks released a statement following her passing.

The statement, posted on the Facebook page of Brook's band, reads: "Middle Sister is sorry to announce the passing of Jody Miller this morning, music icon and mother of Robin Brooks. Please remember the family as they deal with this great loss."

UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 01: WEMBLEY EMPIRE POOL Photo of Jody MILLER (Photo by David Redfern/Redferns) 1978
David Redfern/Redferns

The country legend was one of Oklahoma's first Grammy Award-winning artists and only the second woman to pick up the award for best country performance –– female.

With her 1965 Grammy-winning hit "Queen of the House", Miller cemented her place in the music industry after first signing to Capitol Records as a folk artist in 1962.

She succeeded as a crossover artist throughout her long-lasting career.

Miller released additional hit singles like the teen pop anthem "Home of the Brave" and the song "Long Black Limousine."

Her career only rose in the 1970s when she signed with Epic Records.

SHINDIG - Airdate: September 23, 1964. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) JODY MILLER
ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty

Under the new label, she worked with Billy Sherrill on singles such as "Baby I'm Yours," There's a Party Goin' On," "Darling, You Can Always Come Back Home," and "He's So Fine."

Although she retired in the 1980s, she later emerged as a Christian music artist and was inducted into the Country Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame in 1999.

She entered the music studio one last time in 2020 for an upcoming project titled Wayfaring Stranger, on Heart of Texas Records.

Her longtime representative Jennifer McMullen said, confirming her death, that Miller's "talent cannot be overstated."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"She had this innate, God-given ability to interpret and communicate with the most beautiful tones and inflection," McMullen said in a statement."

"She made it look and sound so easy that it sometimes takes a moment to realize the greatness of what you are hearing. But she was just as authentic and exceptional in her own life as she was on stage and on record."

Related Articles
LORETTA LYNN'S FAMILY STATEMENT AND OBITUARY
Loretta Lynn Dead at 90: Country Legend 'Passes Peacefully in Her Sleep' Family Says
Loretta Lynn
Country Stars Mourn the Loss of 'Icon' Loretta Lynn: 'One of the Greatest There Ever Will Be'
Loretta Lynn
Loretta Lynn Survived Multiple Falls and a Stroke Prior to Her Death at 90 — but She Never Gave Up
Loretta Lynn
Loretta Lynn Was a Passionate Home Cook Whose Chicken and Dumplings Dish Was a Family Favorite
jeannie seely
She's an Opry Record-Setter: Jeannie Seely Celebrates Over 5,000 Performances on Country's Most Famous Stage
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 10: Rapper Coolio poses for a portrait at the SiriusXM Studios on September 10, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images)
Michelle Pfeiffer, Kenan Thompson, Snoop Dogg and More Pay Tribute to Coolio: 'Heartbroken'
BRELAND
BRELAND Makes the Most of Unlikely Country Stardom: 'I Belong Here. This Is What I'm Supposed to Be Doing'
Larry Strickland, Ashley Judd, and Wynonna Judd
Family of Naomi Judd File Petition to Seal Death Investigation Transcripts and Recordings: Report
BERKELEY, UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 26: Linda Ronstadt performing at the Greek Theater in Berkeley, California on September 26,1982. (Photo by Clayton Call/Redferns)
Linda Ronstadt's Life in Pictures
lorrie morgan
Keith Whitley, Jerry Lee Lewis and Music Exec Joe Galante to Enter Country Music Hall of Fame
Bob Dylan Life in Photos
Bob Dylan's Life in Photos
jeff carson
Jeff Carson, Country Singer Who Served His Community 'Bravely' as a Police Officer, Dead at 58
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 19: Gladys Knight performs during Questlove's "Summer Of Soul" screening & live concert at Marcus Garvey Park in Harlem on June 19, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
Gladys Knight's Life in Photos
onj-4
Olivia Newton-John Remembered by Fellow Entertainers After Her Death at 73: 'Thank You for the Music'
asd
Celebrities Who've Died in 2022
Judy Collins
Judy Collins' Life in Photos