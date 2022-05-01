Ashley and Wynonna Judd announced that they lost their "beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness" in a statement on Saturday

Country Music Hall of Fame Ceremony to Go On Following Naomi Judd's Death, Wynonna Expected to Attend

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum announced that it will still hold its medallion ceremony on Sunday, a day after the death of country music star Naomi Judd — who was set to be inducted alongside her daughter Wynonna Judd as the musical duo The Judds — on Saturday.

Wynonna, 57, is still expected to attend the ceremony, a representative for the Country Music Hall of Fame told PEOPLE in a statement.

However, red carpet arrivals have been canceled. Other inductees at the ceremony will include Eddie Bayers, Ray Charles, and Pete Drake.

Kyle Young, the CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, told Billboard: "We are shocked and saddened to learn of the death of Naomi Judd, who enters the Country Music Hall of Fame tomorrow as a member of mother-daughter duo The Judds."

"Naomi overcame incredible adversity on her way to a significant place in music history. Her triumphant life story overshadows today's tragic news," he added. "Her family has asked that we continue with The Judds' official Hall of Fame induction on Sunday. We will do so, with heavy hearts and weighted minds. Naomi and daughter Wynonna's music will endure."

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 11: Naomi Judd of The Judds attends the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT) Credit: Jeff Kravitz/Getty for CMT

Naomi's death at age 76 was announced by her daughters, Ashley Judd and Wynonna Judd, in a statement obtained by PEOPLE Saturday.

"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public," the statement read. "We are in unknown territory."

An additional statement from Naomi's husband of 32 years, Larry Strickland, reads: "Naomi Judd's family request privacy during this heartbreaking time. No additional information will be released at this time."

PEOPLE has confirmed Naomi died by suicide.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - OCTOBER 06: Naomi Judd attends the American Humane Association's 2nd Annual Hero Dog Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 6, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/WireImage) Credit: Jonathan Leibson/WireImage

As part of the mother-daughter pair The Judds, Naomi and Wynonna garnered 14 No. 1 songs over their decades-long careers.

Some of The Judds' most popular tunes included, "Mama He's Crazy," "Why Not Me," "Girls Night Out," "Rockin' With the Rhythm of the Rain," and "Grandpa (Tell Me 'Bout the Good Old Days)."

The duo stopped performing in 1991 when doctors diagnosed Naomi with hepatitis C, which she had contracted while working as a nurse. The pair had just taken to the CMT Music Awards show stage last month, where they made their first televised appearance in 20 years.

There, the duo performed their 1990 hit "Love Will Build a Bridge" accompanied by a choir of gospel singers, coming together at the end for a touching family moment.

The family act also recently announced their first tour in over a decade, titled The Final Tour. The 10-date arena tour was set to kick off on Sept. 30 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and would conclude in Nashville on Oct. 28.