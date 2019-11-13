Though their schedules are crazy — Underwood jets around the world for concerts and awards shows while until recently, Fisher played for the Nashville Predators hockey team — the parents of two make their marriage their No. 1 priority. “I feel like Mike and I treat it like a partnership, which is a really good thing for both of us,” she told PEOPLE. “I’m not the maid and I’m not the cook, you know what I mean? I do those things when I do them because I like to and I want to. You just figure out your roles and the things that each of you do better, and you give and take.”