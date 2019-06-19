Country LakeShake Hits Chicago: What to Do in the Windy City (from the Ladies Playing There!)

LINDSAY ELL
My favorite thing in Chicago is to go to the Garrett Popcorn just north of Millennium Park, and walk to “The Bean!” Definitely a must-do when you’re in Chi-Town.
LAUREN ALAINA
Chicago is one of my very favorite cities. I live for the deep-dish pizza. I could eat my weight in it.
RITA WILSON
You can’t go wrong with a visit to the Art Institute of Chicago or, if you’re looking for art of another nature, check out some comedy at The Second City.
CASSADEE POPE
Whenever I go to Chicago, I love visiting this bar called the Emporium in Wicker Park. They have an arcade and I’m a sucker for some pinball.
RACHEL WAMMACK
As a big pizza fan, I can’t wait to try out some Chicago-style pie during LakeShake!
CLARE DUNN
I highly recommend people check out a show at any number of the amazing blues clubs in Chi-town. I’m staying an extra day to just enjoy Chicago after LakeShake, so I definitely plan on soaking up some Blues while I’m there.
KASSI ASHTON
Everyone should definitely hit up Untitled Supper Club. It’s a speakeasy with delicious food and decor that is lavish, moody, and beautiful.