Country Duo FINMAR Drop 'If It Weren't For You,' a Love Song that 'Rings True to Our Personal Lives'

FINMAR isn't just a country duo, they're best friends.

On Friday, FINMAR — the duo comprising Alex Marshall and Thomas Finchum — released their love song "If It Weren't For You," which they premiere with PEOPLE, as they talk about working together on their music.

"From the day we wrote 'If It Weren't For You' back in 2019, both of us knew this song was special," Finchum tells PEOPLE. "We've always felt connected to the lyric because it rings true to our personal lives. I never really loved red wine, but now I drink it all the time because it's my wife's favorite."

The piano-backed ballad showcases the duo's vocals with lyrics about knowing that you're in love..

"When that dress falls off your shoulder / You say come pull me closer," they sing. "I wouldn't be thinking 'bout forever / Every time that I do If it weren't for you."

Marshall says the track came about during a session that took less than two hours.

"It's crazy how playing some simple chords can paint a picture. I started playing the intro riff on the piano and Thomas said, 'this sounds like a love song,'" says Marshall. "2 hours later… the song was finished."

"This has been my wife's favorite song ever since the first time I played it for her," he adds. "It also has really resonated with our fans, so I am excited to finally put it out into the world."

Before forming FINMAR — which has released songs such as "Breakable" and "Homegrown" — Marshall was a founding member of The Cab, while Finchum actually competed in the 2008 Olympics as a diver. (He finished 12th.)

"Outside of the music, Alex and I are best friends," says Finchum. "A lot of times, our songs come from us just hanging out, playing music, and getting inspired. Once the song is there lyrically and musically, we dig in and produce the tracks together. It's the most fun I've had making music in my life."