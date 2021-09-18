"He's the absolute man of my dreams," Renee Blair tells PEOPLE of fiancé Jordan Schmidt, who popped the question on Friday in Miramar Beach, Fla.

Country Singer Renee Blair Is Engaged to Producer Jordan Schmidt: 'Can't Wait for Forever Together'

Renee Blair and Jordan Schmidt attend the 53rd annual CMA Awards at the Music City Center on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Renee Blair is headed for the altar!

The rising country star, 30, got engaged to music producer Jordan Schmidt on Friday while vacationing in Miramar Beach, Fla., PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

After popping the question, Schmidt, 33, surprised his bride-to-be with a boat full of close friends and family to celebrate their engagement.

"Every second we are together feels like heaven on earth," Blair tells PEOPLE. "He's the absolute man of my dreams and I can't wait for forever together."

Schmidt echoes the sentiment, admitting he wanted to propose since they began dating in July 2017. "It was truly love at first sight," he raves. "I knew from the first time I saw her I would ask her to marry me one day."

The Nashville-based couple celebrated their 4-year anniversary in July. "Today is our 4 year anniversary and I'm still in awe I found someone I grow more fond of every single day," Blair wrote on Instagram at the time. "I love you, J."

Blair is preparing to drop her debut album in October. Last month, she released her single "Turn Up the Night" — which was produced by her future husband and co-written by Kane Brown, Corey Crowder and Matt McGinn.

"My producer wrote this with Kane out on the road one weekend and the split second I found out he wasn't cutting this song I jumped on it and begged them to let me take a stab at it before anyone else had the chance to snatch it up," Blair told Lyric Magazine of the collaboration. "It's such a fun party anthem — I've been using this song as my show opener in my live set for a while now and I've seen first-hand how it hypes up the crowd. It's the only song I've ever released that I haven't written but I could not be more honored or proud to be a part of it."

