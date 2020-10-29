Collin Raye Announces New Album SCARS as He Debuts Song with Miranda Lambert
"I sincerely hope that the people who have embraced my music the last 29 years will embrace SCARS and find enjoyment and emotional inspiration from this album," he says
Collin Raye is back with new music!
The "Love, Me" singer, 60, is set to release his album SCARS next month and debuts its title track —alongside none other than Miranda Lambert — with PEOPLE.
The track features melancholic, yet empowering lyrics as he delves into a new genre on the record: Americana.
"Love was never meant to be that easy /and it don't just disappear / With these scars," Lambert, 36, and Raye sing on the track. "But the pain that I remember / is the pain that makes me stronger / I've had to look at life that way."
RELATED: Go Behind-the-Scenes with Miranda Lambert (and Her Husband and Horse!) on the 'Settling Down' Video
Lambert isn't the only guest on his record — Vince Gill sings alongside him on track "Rodeo Girl" and The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach plays electric guitar throughout the album.
"I sincerely hope that the people who have embraced my music the last 29 years will embrace SCARS and find enjoyment and emotional inspiration from this album," Raye says in a press release. "Having Miranda and Vince sing with me on this record gives it an extra special element of 'coolness.' I'm excited for the release!”
The 14-track record features 12 songs co-written by Raye and is set to drop on Nov. 20. The album also features songwriting credits for his brother Scotty, with whom Raye started his career in music with the Wray Brothers Band.
“Being that we started our musical journey together as teenagers, then in our 20s we began to go separate paths, this album is truly a ‘full circle’ moment in my life," he says. "The timing for this is just right.”
This is his thirteenth studio album. His last record, Everlasting, dropped in 2014.
SCARS' tracklist:
- Ghost Story
- Scars (w/ Miranda Lambert)
- Bad Storm Coming Tonight
- Dancing Alone in the Street
- Never Going Back There Again
- Loved By An Angel
- Rodeo Girl (w/ Vince Gill)
- Chasing Renee
- I’ve Got A Lot to Drink About
- Ever Making Up Time
- Let It Go Away
- Rock ’n’ Roll Bone
- Young As We’re Ever Gonna Be
- Mama Sure Could Sing
