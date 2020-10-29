Collin Raye Announces New Album SCARS as He Debuts Song with Miranda Lambert

"I sincerely hope that the people who have embraced my music the last 29 years will embrace SCARS and find enjoyment and emotional inspiration from this album," he says

Collin Raye is back with new music!

The "Love, Me" singer, 60, is set to release his album SCARS next month and debuts its title track —alongside none other than Miranda Lambert — with PEOPLE.

The track features melancholic, yet empowering lyrics as he delves into a new genre on the record: Americana.

"Love was never meant to be that easy /and it don't just disappear / With these scars," Lambert, 36, and Raye sing on the track. "But the pain that I remember / is the pain that makes me stronger / I've had to look at life that way."

Image zoom Miranda Lambert and Collin Raye | Credit: Courtesy Collin Raye

Lambert isn't the only guest on his record — Vince Gill sings alongside him on track "Rodeo Girl" and The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach plays electric guitar throughout the album.

"I sincerely hope that the people who have embraced my music the last 29 years will embrace SCARS and find enjoyment and emotional inspiration from this album," Raye says in a press release. "Having Miranda and Vince sing with me on this record gives it an extra special element of 'coolness.' I'm excited for the release!”

Image zoom Collin Raye | Credit: Lindsey Merrill

The 14-track record features 12 songs co-written by Raye and is set to drop on Nov. 20. The album also features songwriting credits for his brother Scotty, with whom Raye started his career in music with the Wray Brothers Band.

“Being that we started our musical journey together as teenagers, then in our 20s we began to go separate paths, this album is truly a ‘full circle’ moment in my life," he says. "The timing for this is just right.”

Image zoom SCARS album cover | Credit: Lindsey Merrill

This is his thirteenth studio album. His last record, Everlasting, dropped in 2014.

SCARS' tracklist: