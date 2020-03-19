Cole Swindell has rescheduled the remaining dates of his Down to Earth Tour due to coronavirus concerns.

The country star, 36, announced the change on his Instagram page Thursday, saying in a video that “it’s been a crazy scary time here lately” having to postpone the tour dates “right as we got it kicked off.”

“It’s what we had to do, we got to keep people healthy out there,” Swindell said. “We want you guys to enjoy the shows when you come out and see them.”

The tour began just a few weeks ago on March 5 and is being rescheduled “Due to the precautions being taken for everyone’s safety as well as doing our part to social distance,” the “Love You Too Late” singer added in a caption alongside the video.

RELATED: A Running List of Every Festival, Sporting Event and Show Canceled or Postponed in the Wake of the Coronavirus

Swindell’s tour is the latest in entertainment-related cancellations due to coronavirus, the rapidly spreading illness that had infected 227,743 and killed 9,318 worldwide as of Thursday morning.

New dates are available for the Down to Earth Tour, now restarting in mid-May and going through October, and all previously purchased tickets will be honored, Swindell wrote in the caption.

Image zoom Robby Klein

RELATED: Florida Georgia Line Gives Nashville Restaurant Employees $1K Each During Closure — Totaling $117K

“I hate this as much as y’all do but want to do everything we can to keep everyone safe,” the caption continued. “Thank you for your understanding and patience during this unprecedented time.”

“We can’t wait to get back out there and get back to doing what we love, but right now we gotta do what we gotta do so let’s be good to each other, let’s take care of each other,” he added in the video. “We’re gonna get through this and we’ll be back before you know it so just know I love you and I will be seeing you soon.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.