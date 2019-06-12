Cole Swindell is releasing a live version of his song “Dad’s Old Number” — and PEOPLE has an exclusive audio clip of the intimate track, taped at Joe’s Bar in Chicago.

Swindell, 35, wrote the song in honor of his late father William, who died suddenly in 2013 after a truck he was working on fell on him. He was 65.

“Each of the songs on my All of It album are special to me but ‘Dad’s Old Number’, in particular, just hits me because I live the lines in this song every single day,” Swindell tells PEOPLE.

“I have heard from fans all over the world how much this song has struck a chord with them too because you never quit missing those loved ones and wanting to talk to them,” the singer adds.

“The raw emotion of performing this song live in front of my fans at Joe’s was pretty overwhelming and a moment I won’t ever forget,” Swindell says of the live version, which will be released on Friday. “I’m excited to share it with everyone else.”

In September, the country musician told PEOPLE that “Dad’s Old Number” is his “most personal song.”

The emotional song’s lyrics include: “Sorry about the one-ring hangups, early morning, late night wake-ups/ It was just me, in case you’re wondering/ You’ve got dad’s old number.”

“If you’ve ever lost someone you love — doesn’t have to be your dad — no matter who that is, you know what it’s like to have their number right there in your phone and just wish you could call it through the good times and the bad times because they were the ones that were always there for you,” he said at the time.

Swindell’s 2016 single “You Should Be Here” is also about his dad. The accompanying music video opens with an old video of Swindell calling his father to tell him about signing his record deal, just weeks before he died.