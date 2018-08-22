Cole Swindell Says Pal Lauren Alaina's Wedding Will Be a 'Party': 'It's Going to Be a Good Time'

Cole Swindell can’t wait for tour mate Lauren Alaina‘s wedding!

“She may bust out in a dance or something [coming down the aisle]. She’s fun!” the country star, 35, told PEOPLE Now on Monday while promoting his new album All of It.

“Maybe I’ll get invited because it’s going to be a good time,” Swindell said. “It’s gonna be a party, I guarantee. It’ll be a wedding but it’s gonna be a party. She’s so fun and she likes to have a good time. But she’s getting married, so hey, she might calm down.”

In July, Alaina announced her engagement to fiancé Alex Hopkins after six years of dating.

Lauren Alaina and Cole Swindell Rick Diamond/Getty Images

RELATED: Lucky Number Seven! Cole Swindell Reflects on His No. 1 Singles — and Shares the Stories Behind Them

Following news of Alaina’s engagement, Swindell announced that he would once again be joined on the road by Alaina and Dustin Lynch.

“We get to hang with her and Alex out on the road so looking forward to seeing what happens on this tour and having a good time,” Swindell said of The Reason to Drink... Another Tour, which is scheduled to start on Oct. 4 in Alabama.

“[Lauren]’s unbelievable. Her personality, her energy and not to mention she’s one of the best singers in country music,” he shared. “She was out with us earlier in the year on the first leg of the Reason to Drink… Another tour … She’s one of the funniest people you’ll ever be around.”

RELATED VIDEO: Cole Swindell Reveals He’s Single and ‘Focused’ on New Album

When asked if he’ll be bringing a date to Alaina’s wedding, Swindell revealed his current relationship status.

“I’m single but I’ve been in relationships and I’ve been through [the] lyrics of ‘Breakup in the End’ and know what that’s like,” he said. “There are love songs on here, like ‘I’ll Be Your Small Town,’ that I hope when I settle down I can be that for somebody, but right now I’m focused on the album. Hopefully, it’ll happen when it’s supposed to happen.”

RELATED: Cole Swindell Celebrates the Hit Song That’s Become His ‘Answered Prayer’

And he teased that fans would recognize when he gets a girlfriend.

“You know when I’m in a relationship, there’ll just be love songs and they’ll say, ‘Who is this?’ ” Swindell joked.